Tech

confirmed the return of the Daytona International Speedway – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

There are still several weeks left until the launch of Gran Turismo 7 and Sony to tease fans of the Polyphony Digital series today confirmed that among others circuits available in the game will also be the Daytona International Speedway.

For the uninitiated, Daytona International Speedway is a circuit located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is about 4km long and hosts different types of races, including those with karts, motorcycles and, of course, cars. The circuit offers several layouts, two of which have already appeared in previous chapters of the series.

The shape of the path in the image published on Twitter would seem to suggest the return of the “Daytona Road Course“, but there will probably also be an oval version”Daytona Superspeedway“Furthermore, the news announced by Sony may not surprise some of the most attentive fans, given that the circuit had already been glimpsed in one of the previous Gran Turismo 7 trailers, but at least there is now official confirmation.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting next year 4th March. Last month promotional material revealed new details about the game, including the number of cars, brands and tracks.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

offers and bundles for Black Friday 2021 – Nerd4.life

November 8, 2021

Bloodborne, the “remaster” PS1 is ready, according to the developer – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

the comment from 343 Industries arrives

November 17, 2021

New videos of the preparation for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button