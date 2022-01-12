confirmed the return of the Daytona International Speedway – Nerd4.life

There are still several weeks left until the launch of Gran Turismo 7 and Sony to tease fans of the Polyphony Digital series today confirmed that among others circuits available in the game will also be the Daytona International Speedway.

For the uninitiated, Daytona International Speedway is a circuit located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It is about 4km long and hosts different types of races, including those with karts, motorcycles and, of course, cars. The circuit offers several layouts, two of which have already appeared in previous chapters of the series.

The shape of the path in the image published on Twitter would seem to suggest the return of the “Daytona Road Course“, but there will probably also be an oval version”Daytona Superspeedway“Furthermore, the news announced by Sony may not surprise some of the most attentive fans, given that the circuit had already been glimpsed in one of the previous Gran Turismo 7 trailers, but at least there is now official confirmation.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting next year 4th March. Last month promotional material revealed new details about the game, including the number of cars, brands and tracks.