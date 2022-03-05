Confirmed the sequel to ‘I am Legend’ with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith is once again the man of fashion. After spending some years of certain professional inactivity due to personal problems, the American actor has entered in a most positive dynamic.

To his Oscar nominations for ‘The Williams Method’ or the broadcast of a prequel to ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ he joins today the official announcement of a sequel to ‘I am Legend’one of the most acclaimed films of his filmography.

The official confirmation came yesterday through Warner Bros Pictures and a post by Will Smith himself on Instagram, in which a street with a post-apocalyptic tone appears Very similar to those in the zombie movie.

In addition, the photograph has a label added by Smith, in which we can see the name of the co-star of the sequel: Michael B. Jordan. An explosive and talented duo that will surely delight fans.

Cast and plot of ‘I am Legend 2’

As in the 2007 film, Akiva Goldsman will be the person in charge of writing the script of this new adventure by Robert Neville. It is also expected that Alice Braga and Charlie Tahan return to the official cast Of the same.

In this way, Warner seeks to revalidate and increase the success of ‘Soy Leyenda’ at that time, harvesting 585 million dollars at the box office after investing a 150 million budget in its production.

On the other hand, at the narrative level, nWe don’t know any details about the possible plot of ‘I am Legend 2’. It should be remembered that the first film ended with Robert Neville giving the cure to Anna and Ethan (Robert was immune to the zombie virus) and with the latter two managing to escape thanks to Neville’s sacrifice.

An ending that directly collides with the appearance of Will Smith in the sequel, forcing us to ask ourselves: Did Robert Neville survive the grenade he set off in his lab?

Everything seems to indicate thatalthough until the premiere of a trailer or teaser, we will not be able to fully confirm it.