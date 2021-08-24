confirmed the sequel to the film with Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will return to act together for Murder Mystery 2

Portrayed by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery is just one of the many films produced by Sandler available on the streaming service Netflix. Set in the same vein as crime movies like Clue And Knives Out, Murder Mystery was released in June 2019 and immediately shot to the top of the most viewed Netflix product chart ever.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, the film follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston), a married couple whose passion and romance have been replaced by stale conversations and predictability. In an attempt to rekindle the spark in their marriage, the couple embark on a journey that results in a mysterious murder on a yacht. After being framed for the murder, Nick and Audry must unravel the crime, find the clues, confront wacky characters and solve the crime. Written by James Vanderbilt, Murder Mystery in just 3 days it had 31 million views. A few months after its release, the sequel was announced, now confirmed.

Sandler and Aniston are expected to return to star together for the sequel, which will be directed by Jeremy Garelick. Also written by James Vanderbilt, the script for the sequel will be re-read, and possibly revised, by the director himself. As reported by Deadline Murder Mystery 2 is on Netflix’s fast track and is expected to start production very soon. Filming will take place in Paris and the Caribbean and will begin by the end of the fall. At the moment we don’t know anything about the plot.

