Confirmed the theatrical release of “Everything everywhere at the same time”: when can it be seen in Latin America?

Everything everywhere at the same time Without a doubt, it became one of the most talked about movies of the year. The good debut, the reviews in favor and the acceptance of the public led it to be one of those truly expected. And this week came the confirmation of his arrival in Latin America. It will be in June and the exact date will depend on each country confirmed Diamond Films.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, the acclaimed science fiction film knows that it has good material on its hands and thus began its marketing campaign in Spanish-speaking countries: “The real multiverse is coming! They are ready? Everything everywhere at the same time It will have a premiere in June 2022. Exclusively in theaters.” It has a 96% positive review on Rotten Tomatoes, an 8.8 rating on IMDB and the Movie Review App. letterboxd managed to access the rating of the “highest rated movie in history” (it should be noted that Letterboxd is a very young app).

Images of “Everything everywhere at the same time”, a film that already has confirmation of its arrival in theaters in Latin America. (Diamond Films)

According to the official statement, Everything everywhere at the same time centers on the life of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who is trying to keep her business afloat, avoid paying taxes to Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless auditor, and maintain good relationships with loved ones. Along the way, she will discover that she has the power to travel across multiple universes, leading her on an exotic, fun and thoughtful adventure into the amazing and mysterious multiverse we live in and don’t know it.

The synopsis reads as follows: “A Chinese immigrant, in the middle of an IRS investigation, finds herself involved in a wild adventure in which only she can save the world by exploring other universes. Unfortunately, this leads to an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the endless worlds of the multiverse.”

Production moves through different universes. (Diamond Films)

The writers and directors are Dan Kwan Y Daniel Scheinertbetter known as daniels, and they are the creators of this movie. This duo comes from premiering the comedy Swiss Army Manwith paul dano, Daniel Radcliffe Y Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and earn some good feedback on your creativity. Besides, Everything Everywhere All at Once (its original title) is a science fiction black comedy that has the seal of the renowned studio A24 (Lamb, euphoria), today almost a seal of quality.

The film has a duration of 132 minutes and had its premiere at the festival South by Southwest last March. It was then officially released on April 8, 2022 by A24 becoming another hit for the production company. Today it is considered one of the most controversial, fun and applauded films by the audience, but also a phenomenon in social networks. The repercussion for the theme also expands by having a theme in common with the premiere of Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” centers on the life of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who has the power to travel through time. (Diamond Films)

about the premiere of Everything everywhere at the same time, in Argentina it was confirmed for June 9 and in Peru on the 23rd of the same month. In Mexico, Colombia and the rest of Latin America it is announced for June, but without an exact date.

