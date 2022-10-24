Confirmed! There will be more blood and violence in season 2 of ‘House of the Dragon’

The famous dragon series ‘House of the Dragon’ reaches its final episode tonight, but Ryan Condal, creator of the series, assures that the second season will have more tragedies and a lot of blood for the Targaryens and the Hightower.

House of the Dragon became the most successful series on HBO today, but despite its fame, there are those who are not satisfied with the chaptersbecause they consider it boring in contrast to game of Thronesthat it was much bloodier and made more hasty and unexpected decisions, but this could be in the past, because the book “Fire and blood” by George RR Martin also has shocking moments that we will see in the next season.

Ryan Condal, creator of the famous prequel that tells the story of the Targaryen house, commented in an interview that the reason for containing the brutality and taking the narrative development calmly was to ensure that viewers will reach a sufficient level of interest and engagement in the characters and their stories.

Condal and the producers of House of the Dragon promise that the second season will have more emotion, tension and conflict similar to what the audience was used to seeing in the series starring Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), in addition to more humor similar to that of his predecessor.

“We’ll get to the show, but they have to understand the intricacies of these characters before they are thrown into war“, assured the creator, adding that although there are uncomfortable scenes in the television series, they tried to steer clear of anything that felt superfluous in the narrative.



HBO



The second season will hit the Game of Thrones pace that people expected, but know that it will be well deserved, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put so much effort into them.

After being criticized for the explicit sexual violence in the first series, the creators and writers of House of the Dragon decided to tone down the depiction of sexual abuse which was an important element in game of Thrones. “When the rape is introduced in episode eight, it unsettles viewers because they’re seeing the emotional impact on the victim rather than the act itself. We’ve seen it before on TV, we don’t need to see it againCondal said.



HBO Alicent covered up for Aegon after the sexual abuse he committed



The penultimate episode concluded with Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) being crowned king of Westeros, before being threatened along with his mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and their allies by Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who was riding his dragon Meleys, and that probably escaped to announce the usurpation of the throne to the rightful heiress (Emma D’Arcy).



HBO Rhaenys decided not to burn the greens



What do you think will happen today between Rhaenyra and Alicent? The dragon dance is coming, are you team green or team black? Don’t miss the season finale that airs tonight sharp at 8:00 pm on HBO Max.