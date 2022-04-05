Confirmed? They filter romantic PHOTOS of Ángela Aguilar with her supposed new boyfriend

Angela Aguilar continues to gain success in his career as a singer, although he has avoided being the target of controversy by keeping the details of his private life away from the spotlight, this time he did not prevent them from being leaked romantic photos Who would be her new boyfriend?

The call “princess of the Mexican regional“He has refused on more than one occasion to talk about his love life, assuring that the young man who stole his heart has not arrived, however, the images that were shared on social networks by the “Venomous Queen” account showed that he is more in love than ever

A few days ago, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter revealed during an interview that a suitor had sent her more than a thousand roses to her hotel and her show, which is part of her “Mexicana Enamorada” tour of the United States, although at that time she refused to speak. of the mysterious heartthrob it would have been revealed that it is Rene Humberto Lau Ibarra.

They filter photos of Ángela Aguilar with an alleged boyfriend. Photo: Instagram @reinaveenenosa

In the images you can see them very much in love while they kiss, Everything seems to indicate that he has the approval of the patriarch of the Aguilar dynasty, since in March of last year he incorporated him into his work team at Equinoccio Records.

Who is Angela Aguilar’s boyfriend?

René Humberto Lau Ibarra, known as “Gussy Lau”, is a young 33-year-old composer who enjoys great fame in the industry thanks to his talent for writing songs, for which he has collaborated with great artists such as Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar herself. for the one who created “Wherever they see me”.

Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, he is the son of a Korean father and a Sinaloan mother and began working with Pepe Aguilar since March of last year and the singer was the one who introduced him through his videos on YouTube.

Gussy Lau, supposed boyfriend of Ángela Aguilar. Photo: Instagram @reinaveenenosa

At his young age he has won important recognition for his work as a composer and among the most prominent are the Billboard, Latin GrammySpotify Saga and others, in addition to Mocoritense Distinguido, Granito de Oro and Mentes Ganadoras.

Among the songs that stand out as part of his creations are “De los besos que te di” by Christian Nodal; “To how many disappointments” of 50 caliber; “Tonight I forget” performed by Julión Álvarez, and about 100 more songs that have made him shine in the industry.

