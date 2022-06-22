Entertainment

Confirmed! Tom Hiddleston to marry Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston has made us laugh, move, hate and want to hug Loki, the iconic character he plays in the Marvel universe. But recently, the actor surprised everyone by announcing that he plans to marry Zawe Ashton, his girlfriend of the last three years. The 37-year-old actress has worked on several British television series and she is a very familiar face to viewers, but she has managed to maintain her relative anonymity despite her affair with the famous performer.

This is due in part to the fact that the protagonist of Loki is even more protective of his private life since his media romance with Taylor Swift made him the target of all the paparazzi in 2016. However, rumors about his engagement to Zawe They began to circulate when she attended the last Bafta gala wearing an impressive diamond ring.

