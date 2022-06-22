Confirmed! Tom Hiddleston to marry Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston has made us laugh, move, hate and want to hug Loki, the iconic character he plays in the Marvel universe. But recently, the actor surprised everyone by announcing that he plans to marry Zawe Ashton, his girlfriend of the last three years. The 37-year-old actress has worked on several British television series and she is a very familiar face to viewers, but she has managed to maintain her relative anonymity despite her affair with the famous performer.

This is due in part to the fact that the protagonist of Loki is even more protective of his private life since his media romance with Taylor Swift made him the target of all the paparazzi in 2016. However, rumors about his engagement to Zawe They began to circulate when she attended the last Bafta gala wearing an impressive diamond ring.

Hiddleston decided to confirm the news in an interview with Los Angeles Times in which he only said that he is “very happy” for your upcoming wedding. And it is that Tombeyond his private life, he has been enjoying a very good professional moment for a long time.

With his role as Loki in the Marvel Universe, Hiddleston has become one of the most popular actors of his generation and has spent 10 years in phenomena such as Thor, Avengers: Endgame and more recently his own solo series, Loki on Disney Plus.

Tom Hideleston and Zawe Ashton.

Zawe Ashton is a 37-year-old British actress who has played various roles on television but it sure sounds familiar to you from her role in The maid’s tale. The interpreter brings to life oonathe girlfriend of Moira in Canada that helps refugees from Gilead who manage to cross the border.

Also, Zawe Y Tom soon they will share the same universe since it was announced that the actress had been signed by Marvel to be part of the marvels the second installment of Captain Marvelhim with Brie Larson

How did Tom and Zawe meet?

The couple of actors met in 2019 when they did a revival of the Broadway play together ‘Betrayal’ in London’s West End. Relationship rumors went on for quite some time, although they remained very suspicious of his private life.

It was last year where they were seen in some loving photos on the beaches of Ibiza and their relationship was confirmed. They are not expected to reveal many details of their engagement or their wedding if they continue to keep a low profile as before, but the truth is that fans of Tom Hiddleston they couldn’t be happier for him. Their last appearance together was this at the Bafta Awards, where rumors arose due to the ring.