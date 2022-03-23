Confirmed: WandaVision will not have a second season

Marvel is a very broad brand that has been generating content for television for years, but the MCU created something very specific that was slow to reach the small screen. Since 2021, the exclusive Disney + titles that are part of the canon began to be released and that will allow the public to get to know some protagonists better and see some more for the first time that will surely go to the cinema very soon. WandaVision – 95% was the first project and set the tone for the other series to be released. Although some fans expected to see a little more of this chaotic story, they will have to settle for the movies, as it has just been confirmed that there will not be a second season.

WandaVision it served very well for Elizabeth Olsen to develop this very complicated and interesting character. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%, where the girl once again lost everything that gave her stability, the public wondered what would become of her in the future. The series very cleverly explored the extent of her powers and the way she tried to deal with her mourning, her sadness, and her anger. With each new episode came a new theory about a villain, like Mephisto, or about the expected appearance of mutants, but in the end it was a story about loss and acceptance, also making it very clear that Wanda is one of the beings strongest in this universe.

The season finale left some loose ends, but that doesn’t mean they need to be resolved with more episodes. The series was even submitted for consideration for various awards as a mini series, and it was in those categories that it was able to be nominated. elizabeth olsen She also commented on several occasions that she saw the story as a mini-series that did not need more seasons, but with the renewal of titles like Loki – 96% and What If…? – 84% some kept the hope of seeing it again on the streaming platform.

Now we get the news that this will not be the case, but the confirmation does not come from those involved in WandaVision, but from another director who is about to be released in this universe. Mohamed Diab, one of those responsible for Moon Knight, commented on this in an interview with sfxmagazine (via CBR.com) when asked about the future of this mysterious new member:

It is a very crazy world. Even with successful series, like WandaVision, they won’t do a second season. Her [Wanda] jumped into a movie, maybe he’ll come back or not. And that’s exciting.

Although it is not common for all creators, writers and directors to be aware of the details of other projects within Marvel, they are told about some details and plans so that the stories can flow well within the great concept that they have been handling for more of a decade. So if Diab claims there won’t be a second season of WandaVision It is quite certain that it will be so, especially after a spin-off was confirmed that will star Kathryn Hahn. The news is not particularly surprising, as we have been assuming for quite some time that this would be the case. The consequences of Wanda’s actions will be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where some even have the theory that she will eventually be shown as a potential villain, not because she turns to the dark side for no reason, but because of the new losses she has suffered. He suffered in the last episode of his series where he had to say goodbye again to Vision (Paul Bettany) and the children he could have with him, also saying goodbye to the prospect of a more or less normal life.

Marvel has taken advantage of the space on Disney+ to introduce characters that could later make the move to the movies, such as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and the aforementioned Moon Knight, who is played by Oscar Isaac. Much has been said about this series, including the one that is supposedly the furthest thing from the Marvel tradition, being much darker and more violent than other installments; however, his future within the franchise has not yet been very clear.

expectations around Moon Knight they are very high, so if it works well with the public and the format allows it, a second season would not be out of place. The transition from him to the cinema will have to be done very carefully since, although magic is present in the UCM, this hero does not follow the line of the others and it would be worth finding a good place for him to continue exploring him instead of leaving him as a secondary resource.

