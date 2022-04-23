Confirmed withdrawal of Club América for its match against Tigres

The America club will seek to confirm his good moment in the Closing Tournament 2022 when you visit tigersone of the favorite teams to win the championship of the MX Leaguea squad that is positioned as second in the general table and although it arrives after losing against Necaxatheir offensive potential and locality paint to complicate the result for those of Fernando Ortiz. However, getting three points off this court would show that the Eagles They are serious and should be taken into account as candidates for the championship.

The bad news for those Coapa is that they will not be able to count on santiago naveda for the commitment with the Felines, since although he was able to train normally this morning, he was not taken into account to make the trip to Monterey. For his part, Bruno Valdez will move with the group Cream blueand although it is most likely that Jorge Meré will start as the starter, the Tano Ortiz you’ll have the peace of mind of having one of your experienced men on the bench in case they have to defend more.

The importance of the duel with Tigres

Regardless of whether the university students they paint like a rival to beat, the Eagles they face two former Americanists, Miguel Herrera and Sebastian Cordova. Everything seems to be against those of Coapabut it is imperative to highlight that a good score on matchday 16 would lead them to arrive much better against Blue Cross at the close of regular phase.