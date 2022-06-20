Conflict between Israel and Iran: Cristiano Ronaldo involved in spite of himself

Iran’s state-run television channel aired anti-Israel comments attributed to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, as tensions between the two countries escalated in recent months.

The sequence of a few minutes had made the rounds of social networks. On June 15, the Iranian public television channel broadcast remarks attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo which evoked his alleged anti-Israeli opinions.

” Israeli soccer fans, to me, are the most hated. I cannot tolerate them. I won’t trade my shirts with assassins “, quoted the public television. However, it turns out that the player never made such comments.

According to reports, Iran’s state-run media went to take the footage from a 2016 video that Ronaldo recorded for Save The Children, the London-based aid organization and edited part of it to content he liked. In the original video in English, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier warned of the civil war in Syria and its consequences with thousands of children becoming orphans overnight.

“ This is for the children of Syria says Ronaldo in the video. ” We know you have suffered a lot. I am a very famous player. But you are the real heroes. Do not lose hope. The world is with you. We care about you. I am with you. »

The state television report also showed a Cristiano Ronaldo holding up a sign that reads “All with Palestine”. The original image earlier shows the former Real Madrid striker holding a sign reading ‘All with Lorca’, referring to the 2011 earthquake near the Spanish town of Lorca which killed nine people. The state television report sparked mockery and criticism, with Iranians accusing the authorities of insulting their intelligence.

