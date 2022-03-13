Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: at least 35 killed in an airstrike on a military base near Poland

Mariupol – At least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in a Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraineaccording to a local official. The attack brought the offensive closer to the Polish border. after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow viewed foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine as “legitimate targets.”

More than 30 cruise missiles were launched at the base, located about 19 miles northwest of Lviv, according to Ukraine. The attack occurred the day after Russia bombed cities across Ukraine, including Mariupol and the outskirts of the capital, Kiev, and foiled attempts to evacuate people from the violence.

“Sadly, we lost more heroes: 35 people died as a result of the bombing of the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. Another 134 are found with various degrees of injuries and are in hospital, ”he announced on his Telegram account, Maksym Kozytskyileader of the Lviv region, close to the site of the attack.

Key points of the conflict today, Sunday:

Some 2.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24.

More than 1,500 Ukrainians have died in the port city of Mariupol.

Talks to achieve a ceasefire broke down again on Saturday.

the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to fragment his country by creating “pseudo-republics.”

About 12,729 people evacuated from Ukraine in the humanitarian corridors on Saturday.

With information from EFE and The Associated Press.