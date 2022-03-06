Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: nuclear plants are not a military objective, according to Putin

Paris – The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinhe assured his French counterpart this Sunday Emmanuel Macron that it has no intention of attacking nuclear installations in Ukraineand argued that it agrees to guarantee its safety under the technical criteria of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the account of the telephone conversation with the French president, which lasted for more than an hour, Putin denied that civilians are a military target, and blamed the Ukrainian authorities for letting the population out of the besieged cities.

Putin reiterated that he has no intention of attacking nuclear facilities and approved the start of “a dialogue” between the IAEA, Ukraine and Russia on the issue. The discussion takes place after last Friday the Russian forces attacked the central of Zaporizhiawhich caused a fire in an administrative building a few hundred meters from its six reactors.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunday:

A third round of meetings between Russia and Ukraine is on the agenda for tomorrow, Monday, according to David Arakhamia , a member of the Ukrainian delegation. No further details were offered.

, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. No further details were offered. More than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Putin lashed out again at Western sanctions that have hit Russia’s economy, and he warned that they amounted to “declaring war”.

A second attempt to evacuate civilians from the city of Mariupol failed as Russia failed to stop its attacks.

In a new message, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing to bomb the city of Odessa, which he described as “a war crime.”

With information from EFE and Associated Press.