Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: Russian troops enter the second largest city, Kharkiv

Russian troops entered Kharkiv, Russia’s second largest city, on Sunday. Ukraine and fighting took place in the streets, while Russian troops intensified their pressure on strategic ports in the south of the country, in what seems to mark a new stage of the invasion.

After his advances on the battlefield, Russia sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky He proposed other venues and assured that his country is not willing to meet in Belarus, from where part of the ground invasion was launched.

As of Sunday, Russian troops had remained on the outskirts of Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people located about 12.4 miles south of the border with Russia, while other units moved on into Ukraine.

Videos published by local media and on social networks showed vehicles entering Kharkiv. Ukrainian soldiers engaged in combat with them, according Oleh Sinhubov, director of the Kharkiv regional government, who did not give further details, but asked the population to remain inside their residences.

tension in the capital

Loud explosions lit up the skies Sunday morning near the capital Kiev, as people sheltered in their homes, underground parking lots and subway stations in anticipation of a large-scale attack by Russian forces.

Flames rose before dawn from a fuel depot near an air base in Vasylkiv, where heavy fighting took place, according to the town’s mayor. President Zelensky’s office reported that a second explosion was recorded at the Zhuliany civilian airport.

The president’s office also said Russian troops detonated a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, forcing the government to call on people to shield themselves from the smoke and cover their windows with wet cloths.

“We will fight as long as it takes to liberate our country,” Zelensky promised.

Terrified men, women and children sought shelter indoors and underground, and the government maintained a 39-hour curfew to keep people off the streets. More than 200,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations has warned that the number could rise to four million if fighting intensifies.

The Russian military also increased its pressure on strategic ports in southern Ukraine, blockading the Black Sea cities of Kherson and the Sea of ​​Azov port of Berdyansk, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov.

Ukrainian authorities have reported fighting near Odessa, Mykolaiv and other areas.

With information from AP and EFE.