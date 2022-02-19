Conflict between Russia and Ukraine would exacerbate economic crisis, says Abinader

President Louis Abinader today expressed his concern about the conflict between Russia and Ukrainea situation that could cause the international crisis to have effects on the Dominican Republic, which would also worsen the world’s economic context.

The Dominican president joined the interest of presidents from all over the world for the possible invasion Russian on Ukrainian territory.

“Now we have a military crisis that we hope God will have mercy on us and the world to avoid any situation that will be of our very negative consequences both human, because a war always leaves great victims, in addition to the economic consequences, “said the head of state.

Abinader referred to the conflict between these nations when visiting the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), where he was received by authorities, employees, professors and students.

On your side, United States detailed this Thursday before United Nations the alleged plans of Russia to justify and imminently launch a invasion of Ukrainewhich would include the taking of Kiev, accusations that Moscow considered unfounded and dangerous.

In a last-minute move to underscore the seriousness of the crisis, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, traveled to New York to speak before the UN Security Council, which had scheduled a meeting on Ukraine in advance.

“Over the past few months, without provocation or justification, Russia has amassed more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine’s borders. In Russia, Belarus, the occupied Crimea. Russia says it is reducing those forces (but) we don’t see that happening on the ground,” Blinken said.

According to the secretary of state, the information available to the US “clearly indicates that these forces, which include ground troops, aircraft and ships, are preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days.”