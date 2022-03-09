Conflict in Ukraine: Russian troops attack a maternity hospital in Mariupol

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskydenounced this Wednesday that Russian forces attacked a maternity hospital in Mariúpol, one of the cities where a ceasefire had been agreed to evacuate civilians. At least 17 people were injured.

“Mariupol. Direct attack by Russian troops in the maternity hospital. People, children are under the rubble. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be complicit in ignoring terror? Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power, but you seem to be losing humanity,” Zelensky said on his Twitter account.

Mariupol has witnessed some of the most desperate scenes of the warwhile civilians spend days without water, heating, basic sanitation or a telephone. People are sheltering in underground cellars awaiting news of evacuation efforts, trying to survive in a city where dead bodies are still strewn in the streets.

The key points for today, Wednesday:

Russian foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and from Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba have agreed to meet on Thursday in Turkey .

and from Ukraine, have agreed to meet on Thursday in . The Chernobyl nuclear plant has no electricity service, warned Ukraine . The generators there will be able to operate for about 48 hours.

. The generators there will be able to operate for about 48 hours. More companies have joined the pressure against Russia : Heineken, TV Discovery and Universal Music Group are the most recent.

: Heineken, TV Discovery and Universal Music Group are the most recent. The Ukrainian government denounced that the Russian forces again failed to fulfill their promise of a ceasefire along humanitarian corridors.

With information from EFE and The Associated Press.