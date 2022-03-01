conflict Russia Ukraine. Dancer and dubbing actor, the other facets of Volodimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Before being president of Ukraine; even before being propelled to fame by the series “The People’s Servant”, Volodymyr Zelensky He became known in his country for a skill little known internationally: dancing.

On United States The program “Dancing With the Stars” premiered in 2005 (dancing with the stars), whose success was such that soon various countries made their local versions.

Barely a year later, in 2006, the show premiered in the Ukraine and became a huge opportunity for a 28-year-old Zelensky eager to make himself known.

Videos of their participation have gone viral on social networks in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukrainebefore which Zelensky has affirmed that his place is with the Ukrainians and has demanded support from international leaders, to whom he has not hesitated to release: “I need ammunition, not a ride”, in the face of offers to get him out of the country.

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you’re imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

“So apparently Zelensky won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the recording is way better than you think,” one user, Kat Abu, tweeted recently. The video has, only in his account, more than 20 thousand views.

Another little-known facet, until now, of Zelensky is that it was he who gave voice to the famous paddington bear in the Ukrainian version of the film.

The news surprised the Hugh Bonnevillewho in the film plays the role of Henry Brown, the man who welcomes Paddington into his home.

“Until today, I had no idea who provided the voice for the @osopaddington in the Ukraine,” Brown tweeted. “Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelensky.”

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

a spokesman for StudioCanalwhich Paddington produced, confirmed to NBCnews that Zelensky lent his voice to the bear.

