Conflict Russia – Ukraine | Western companies withdraw their business from Russia | Univision World News

The announcements of the energy giants Shell and BP of cease operations in Russia Due to the invasion of Ukraine, they predict a blow to a sector on which that country depends heavily: oil and gas, which represent about 60% of its exports.
In 2020, Russia was the third largest oil exporter in the worldwith 10.5 million barrels per day, 11% of the total hydrocarbons that flowed on the planet, according to the United States Energy Information Agency.
“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore and which is the result of a senseless act of military aggression that threatens European security,” said Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden.
Europe’s largest oil company announced its withdrawal from joint ventures with Russia’s state-owned Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II natural gas facility and its 50% stake in two development of oil fields in Siberia.
Shell also plans to pull out of ‘Nord Stream 2’, a controversial pipeline that is supposed to bring natural gas from Russia to Western Europe and whose certification was suspended by German Chancellor Olaf Sholz just after the invasion began.
Shell’s decision came a day after the British company BP announced it would withdraw its stake from almost 20% in the Russian company Rosneft. BP has held a 19.75% stake in that company since 2013, which is currently valued at $14 billion.
“Like many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to all those affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” BP CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement released on Sunday.
For its part, the Norwegian company Equinor announced on Monday that it would cease its investments in Russia and that it would sell its assets in the country to “start the exit process” of joint ventures from that country. The company’s president and CEO, Anders Opedal, said in a statement that “in the current situation, we consider our position to be untenable.”
The investments of Equinor in Russia are small and they produce about 30,000 barrels per day, about 1.5% of Equinor’s total production.
Condemns attack, but stays
This Tuesday, TotalEnergies condemned what it described as “Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine”; but, refrained from joining his competitors to completely abandon its business with Russia.
The French oil company, which has a 19.4% stake in Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said in a statement that “will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia”. “TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions imposed by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia,” he stated.
TotalEnergies’ decision caused surprise in the sector as it did not support its competitors.
The announcements by Western energy companies come amid growing concern that Moscow will use oil and gas sales to finance your war.
The United States, Britain, the European Union, and other countries are known to have sanctioned banks, businesses, and members of Russia’s economic elite in response to the invasion.