Conflicts in the family: how to bring broken families together

Hidden pains

But in the waiting continue not to hear your daughter. Or that older sister transplanted elsewhere. Not to say that you have become mothers to those brothers who have not sought you for years. Or to keep away from those parents who get older the more you have lost track of them. And that aunt who was everything to you and then one day instead …?

Don’t worry, there’s time to keep this a secret from you again pain-without-name: no one will ask you for anything. And if he ever does, perhaps during the Christmas holidays, do not worry: everyone has one similar to yours but no one talks about it, not even to friends.

Like a therapy knife

Talk about it then, and do as you please Skye Ferraro, mother of a daughter who has not heard from her for five years. “When my husband and I meet someone, it is devastating to tell the truth, but we face it directly: “Oh, there are problems” or “We never see each other”. It is not a subject on which people, then, insist too much. It is too intimate a theme, it’s almost like talking about illness or other things that people prefer not to know about. I meet people who lived near us and they say “Well, you seem like such nice people. How could that happen?“”.

Broken families

The story of Skye is one of hundreds collected in an essay that will mark the lives of all of us because it is the most complete ever on breakups and reconciliations between relatives and family members. Is called Torn families (Feltrinelli) wrote it Karl Pillemer, an internationally renowned family sociologist who, among other things, teaches at Cornell University.

The sage works a bit like a knife for therapeutic purposes: it goes straight into what for many is an always open wound (the family), digs and then isolates a cyst. Or the new social taboo: it’s called “estrangement” and it corresponds to that going away from someone of the family of origin or parental to the point of not speaking anymore, and then remain unrelated to it for a longer time than in the past (also because today we are witnessing a drastic lengthening of life).

The art of reworking the past

“I realized that there were very few studies in the clinical literature and it seemed incredible to me. So I decided to do a research on family separation collecting testimonies of those who “passed through” and investigating the ideas of the leading researchers and therapists in the family on the subject, ”says Pillemer, author of the first nationwide survey in the US, which lasted a good ten years.

«In the essay I list the causes but above all I try to offer solutions, hopes for the possibility of overcoming the wounds of the past. It all started when hearing many over seventy, the trauma of having lost contact with someone close it was widespread but always lived in silence. That is why I have tried to bring this problem to light. In addition to silence, he feels condemned to loneliness in these cases, ”adds Pillemer, a member of the Gerontological Society of America.

Exactly: feeling the only ones to have dysfunctional and torn families is the thing that unites everyone. But knowing that millions of people, on the other hand, suffer like us, would it change anything? Maybe yes.

Those disputed assets

The saga of the Agnelli is a confirmation: a month ago the definitive sentence on the legal case between the mother, Margherita, and the son John Elkann (and the rest of the children and grandchildren). There are at stake wills, inheritances and divorces (Margherita had five other children with her second husband), all causes at the base of many family splits. But that’s not necessarily the case. Other times there are the favoritism of parents towards some children, moral judgments on adult choices, expectations betrayed, the abuses, the simple extremes of the difficulty in managing that ambivalent role to which we are all forced in the family: that not being able to live with and not being able to live without, as the English say.

From Angelina Jolie to Henry and William

Come to think of Angelina Jolie, for eight years away from her father, a Jennifer Aniston from the mother (until death) and to Britney Spears away from hers for fifteen years. Of the “estranged” brothers the list is long: the principles Henry and William (removal culminating in transfer), i Muccino, i Gallagher. The chronicles often offer us details of their family divisions.

But of many others, it is the carpet that knows them. Lost in the dust. «The history of humanity, from the Bible onwards with the parable of the prodigal son, is full of examples of ruptures and reunions. When I did my investigation I found that more than a quarter of the interviewees had cut ties with any family member. Which means that 70 million Americans have experienced this event at least once in their lifetime. We have no European data but I suspect they must be very tall. Am I going back there too? Of course.

My mother was widowed very early and raised me and my three siblings isolated. Uncles and cousins ​​often came to visit us, but due to a quarrel that had taken place in his parents’ family, all his relatives never looked for us. I missed the opportunity to grow up in a large family with cousins which I have never seen. This is the reason why the first piece of advice I offer in the book is to think about the generational consequences that a similar gesture can have, ”says Pillemer.

The burden of anger

Tricia was abandoned by her mother, she grew up with a father who sold drugs and was forced to help, a father who abused her. After college, she went to live alone with a lot of anger at having lost her childhood. At the age of thirty, however, he decided to recontact and attend those parents who had remarried in the meantime: reconciliation was important in his eyes either for his personal growth that for that of his son in contact with grandparents.

Tricia’s is the story that prompted Pillemer to look for others, all with a happy end. The crime reports are clogged with family breakups but despite everything, adds the sociologist, our families are the most stable and important relationships we have. They are a tremendously important source of support even if they are the ones most at risk: the pressure of the expectations we entrust to them is devastating.

Waiting for the right moment

«It is because expectations are often unrealistic. Who wants to avoid estrangement from family members, or who wants to be reunited, it should in fact stop pretending that people are different from what they are, start accepting them and look to the future. Confronting the past is useless, everyone will forever have their own version. On the golden lake is an old movie but it’s my favorite when I think about the ways in which you can find yourself. There are a father and a daughter, Henry and Jane Fonda, and a grandson… »he concludes.

What remains then, we read in the essay, is wondering what would be the right time to reconnect reports (answer honestly: am I ready to do this?) and seek help from a specialist if necessary.

“Snake relatives”

Then, if you still have doubts about the meaning of the “tears” in the family, know that without a tear stitched up in the family we weren’t going to have movies about lost family members for years, the abused status on Facebook “friends are the relatives you choose” (even with friends you fight and suffer for a lifetime, though) and also a Mario Monicelli who made school.

It was 1992, almost thirty years ago. The elderly parents communicate at the table, on Christmas day, that they want to go and live with their children (leaving them, however, the decision to choose which house): remembering this scene, we would not like to wish anyone an eventful Christmas in the style of Snake Relatives, for charity.

It would be worthwhile, however, if you feel like making that reconciling phone call you have been waiting for a long time, to do it lightly. And wisdom, the same one that evokes a more recent catchphrase and that goes like this: “You solved a big problem and that’s okay. But then you have a thousand left “. It can be, of course. In the meantime, however, that’s okay.

