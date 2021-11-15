conformity approval and certification also for the work in progress

Home bonus, heavier obligations for the credit assignment and it discount on invoice.

The extension of the obligation of the compliance visa andasseveration of the appropriateness of expenses it applies to all the practices carried out from 12 November 2021, date of entry into force of anti-fraud decree, and also concerns i work in progress.

The need for the state to tackle fraud in the transfer of tax credits related to home tax bonuses ends up increasing costs and obligations necessary to use them.

There is no differentiation between works already started, and related expenses already planned, and “future” projects. Unless otherwise indicated, at the moment the date relating to the assignment of the credit seems to be the watershed between old and new rules.

Home bonus and credit transfer: compliance visa and sworn certification also for work in progress

It is article 1, paragraph 2 letter b) of decree no. 157 of 11 November 2021 to reformulate the procedure for exercising the options relating to the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice for house bonuses.

In article 121 of the Relaunch decree no. 34/2020, paragraph 1-ter is added, which provides for the expenses related to the restructuring bonus, eco-bonus, sismabonus, as well as among others also for the bonus facades, for the purpose of credit transfer and invoice discount:

the taxpayer requests from a professional the approval of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions that give the right to the tax deduction;

the qualified technicians they will have to certify the appropriateness of expenses, according to the price lists already in use and for specific types of interventions based on the prices that will be defined by the MITE with a specific decree within 30 days from the date of conversion of the decree into law.

Two innovations envisaged by the anti-fraud decree, effective from 12 November 2021, and which from the same date led to the temporary suspension by the Revenue Agency of the platform for the assignment of credits and, in parallel, to the preparation of a new form for exercise of options.

The measures introduced with the aim of combating fraud in the area of ​​home bonuses, however, risk creating quite a few difficulty to taxpayers, especially for the work already in progress.

As there is no such distinction within the anti-fraud decree, it appears implicit that also for the projects already started the assignment of the credit will be subject toasseveration of the fairness of prices and affixing the compliance visa by a CAF or professional.

It will therefore be necessary to put in the budget new costs, as well as the respect of the ministerial price lists. The technicians in charge of verifying the appropriateness of the expenses will therefore have to carry out a backward analysis.

Home bonus, certification of congruity and compliance visa also for works already completed?

With 950 million euros of scams linked to the assignment of credits in the construction sector, urgent intervention by the Government was evidently necessary. After the reports of the Director of the Revenue Agency, the development of the anti-fraud decree was immediate, as well as its entry into force as early as November 12, 2021.

However, the need for urgent intervention has created not a few doubts on the cases of application of the new double obligation visa and certification also for “ordinary” bonuses on the house.

One wonders, for example, if the two fulfilments will be necessary for transfer credits already accrued, relatively to completed works. Like the interventions in progress, in this case it should be taken into account additional costs and check if i prices applied are congruous or not with respect to ministerial parameters.

The financial planning carried out at the beginning of the project could be substantially upset, except in the cases of direct use in tax deduction.

In this case, the affixing of the conformity visa is not required at the moment, with the exception of works falling within the 110 percent super bonus, which even if recovered as a deduction in the tax return must be “endorsed” by a professional.

The only exception is in the case of sending the pre-filled tax return or transmission via the withholding agent, methods that guarantee the Revenue Agency the power to carry out preventive checks.

In any case, urgent clarifications are required by the Financial Administration, which clearly delineate the scope of the new obligations.

For the moment, the construction sector risks a new one temporary stop.