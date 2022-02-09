Confortola tenth in 1500! Fontana advances in 1000. Relay women out – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

14.31: It was not a great day for Italy, which lost Sighel in the first round due to disqualification and the women’s relay that had podium ambitions due to a fall. Bravo Confortola to hit the final, good Arianna Fontana who is in the quarterfinals in the 1000

2.30 pm: Dubois silver and Elistratov bronze, gold confirmed to Hwang for Korea

14.29: Waiting for the photo finish for second place, fourth and sixth Shaoang Liu and Shaolin Liu, fifth from the other Korean Lee

14.28: Confortola tried at the start of the race but the pace was really too high for his possibilities. Korea redeems itself and goes to get gold after the first two very poor days of satisfaction

14.26: It’s gold for Korea with Hwang putting the skate in front of everyone, second place for the Russian Elistratov, third for the Canadian Dubois, Confortola closes in tenth place

14.25: The blue is reabsorbed by the group

14.24: Comfort in the head

14.24: GO!

14.20: WE ARE! Stellar final of the men’s 1500s with ten athletes at the start, including Yuri Confortola. These are the protagonists who are entering the ice: Shaolin Liu (Hun), Lee (Kor), Hwang (Kor), Elistratov (Rus), Dubois (Can), Galiakhmetov (Kaz), Park (Kor), Confortola (Ita), Shaoang Liu (Hun), Treacy (Gbr)

14.19: Victory in the photo finish for the Hungarian Krueger on the Russian Airapetian

2.15pm: Six athletes at the start in final B: Airapetian, Roes, Desmet, Yoshinaga, Krueger, Berzins

14.06: Soon the two finals of the 1500s. In the final A there is Yuri Confortola together with nine other athletes

14.02: Great comeback of Korea that goes to the final together with Canada who headed the race. USA and Russia in the final B

13.58: Korea, Canada, Russia and the USA start in the second semifinal

13.55: China wins the first semifinal, second place for China. Italy is fourth and is out of the final

13.53: China and Holland clearly ahead. It was Mascitto who crashed, there is half a lap late for Italy

13.52: Italy falls, too bad!

13.51: Italy, Holland, China and Poland at the start in the first semifinal of the women’s 3000 meters relay

13.49: YURI COMFORT IS IN THE FINAL! He advanced together with the Kazakh Galiakhmetov. Hamelin and Ren are disqualified

13.45: The Hungarian Shaoang Liu wins the third semifinal in front of the Korean Park, third the Chinese Ren but there will be a lot of work for the jury

13.42. Confortola falls in an attempt to move forward, let’s see if the jury will intervene

13.42: The third semifinal starts with Hamelin (Can), Galiakhmetov (Kaz), Park (Kor), Confortola (Ita), Ren (Chn), Shaoang Liu (Hun), Treacy (Gbr)

13.41: Disqualified Knegt and Dubois is advanced to final A

13.37: Net of the jury’s decisions, the Korean Hwang wins the second semifinal in front of the Russian Elistratov, third the Dutch Knegt

13.34: In the second semifinal these are the protagonists: Knegt (Ned), Yoshinaga (Jpn), Hwang (Kor), Elistratov (Rus), Krueger (Hun), Dubois (Can), Berzins (Lat)

13.32. Korean Lee prevails, second place for the Hungarian Shaolin Liu, third and possible rescued the Russian Arapetian

13.30: The first semifinal of the 1500s starts with Shaolin Liu (Hun), Dion (Can), Airapetian (Rus), Bykanov (Isr), Lee (Kor), Roes (Ned), Desmet (Bel)

13.21: In less than 10 ‘the start of the three semifinals of the men’s 1500s. In the third Confortola. The first two pass plus the best time of the thirds

13.20: Too bad! He fails to pass the Mascitto round, before being excluded from the quarter-finals

13.18: Third place for Mascitto behind the American Santos and the Hungarian Jaszapati. Hopefully in the repechage. The battery was very fast

13.17: French Huot Marchand penalized, Canadian Charles advances

13.14: Pending the decision of the jury, there is the second Italian at the start, Mascitto in the last heat. These are the protagonists: Santos (Usa), Jaszapati (Hun), Mascitto (Ita), Stormowska (Pol)

13.13: The Polish Maliszewska with a few doors wins the penultimate battery in front of the Russian Efremenkova, third the Canadian Charles

13.10: At the start in the penultimate battery Maliszewska (Pol), Efremenkova (Rus), Charles (Can), Huot Marchand (Fra)

13.09: The Canadian Sarault wins in front of the Belgian Desmet. Third but detached the Korean Kim

13.03: At the start in the next battery Sarault (Can), Kim (Kor), Kikuchi (Jpn), Desmet (Bel)

13.02: The Korean Lee wins in front of the American Biney, third the Chinese Zhang who aims at the repechage

13.01: Incredible fall of Boutin at the last meter, Lee and Biney at the photo finish

12.58: Prosvirnova disqualified. The fifth battery starts with Boutin (Can), Lee (Kor), Zhang (Chn), Biney (Usa)

12.57: Prosvirnova and Tikhonova fall. Vince Fontana in front of Kikuchi, all good for the blue who wasted little energy

12.54: The fourth battery starts with Arianna Fontana as protagonist. The athletes: Fontana (Ita), Prosvirnova (Rus), Tikhonova (Kaz), Kikuchi (Jpn)

12.53: The Chinese Qu wins the third battery in front of the Dutch Velzeboer, third the French Daudet who lines up for the repechage

12.51: There is the third battery with Velzeboer (Ned), Qu (Chn), Konya (Hun), Daudet (Fra)

12.50: The Dutch Schulting with the Olympic record wins the second battery in front of the Chinese Han, third the American Stoddard

12.47: Schulting (Ned), Han (Chn), Stoddard (Usa), Kaminaga (Jpn) at the start in the second battery

12.46: The Korean Choi with the Olympic record wins the first battery in front of the Dutch Poutsma, the Russian Vostrikova third

12.44. The first battery of the female 1000s starts with Choi (Kor), Vostrikova (Rus), Poutsma (Ned), Thomson (Gbr)

12.30: At 12.44 the start of the 1000 women’s batteries with Arianna Fontana and Cynthia Mascitto

12.28: Victory for the Chinese Ren in front of the Hungarian Shaoang Liu, third place for the British Treacy. Yuri Confortola returns to the semifinal with the repechage

12.26: The fall of Spechenhauser

12.25: There is the blue Spechenhauser at the start of the sixth quarter-final, together with Lepape, Ren, Eibog, Shaoang Liu and Treacy

12.23: Confortola is fourth, hoping for a repechage. The Dutch Knegt wins, then the Japanese Yoshinaga and the Dutch Krueger

12.20: Kazakh Nikisha disqualified in the natteria

12.18: There is the blue Confortola at the start of the fifth battery with Knegt, Krueger, Yoshinaga, Miyata and Zhang

12.17: The Canadian Hamelin wins by posting, second place for the Kazakh Galiakhmetov, third for the Korean Park. There was a fall, let’s see what happens with the jury

12.14: Park, Galiakhmetov, Hamelin, De Laat, Fercoq, Nikisha at the start in the fourth battery

12.13: The Korean Hwang wins, second place for the Russian Elistratov, third place for Dubois, Berzins advanced, Pivirotto disqualified

12.10: At the start of the third battery Elistratov, Hwang, Berzins, Pivirotto, Kikuchi, Dubois

09.12: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Pietro Sighel disqualified! The reason is not clear. The Belgian Desmet advances

12.08: Well Pietro Sighel who closes in second place with a very intelligent race conduct. Korean Lee wins, third place for Dutch Roes

12.04: Pietro Sighel starts in the second battery with Desmet, Sun, Roes, Lee and Heo

12.03: The Hungarian Shaolin Liu wins with the new Olympic record, in front of the Canadian dion, third the Russian Airapetian. Fourth place for the Israeli Bykanov

11.59: The first battery of the 1500s starts with Dion, Shaolin Liu, Bykanov, Airapetian, Kruzbergs and Niewinski. The first three and the best three times go to the semifinals

11.58: The semifinals of the women’s relay are also scheduled: a very tough challenge for Italy that will have to try to enter the final against China and the Netherlands

11.55: We will then attend the women’s 1000 meters heats where Arianna Fontana, gold in the 500 meters, will compete again with Cynthia Mascitto.

11.52: We start with the six heats of the men’s 1500s. In the race for Italy Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola and Luca Spechenhauser who will try to go as far as possible. Confortola was able to win in the World Cup race in Nagoya (Japan) over this distance.

11.48: The title of the men’s 1500 is assigned today, the women’s 1000 heats begin and the path of the women’s relay also begins

11.44: On the Chinese ice the program will begin at 12.00 Italian with the quarter-finals of the men’s 1500 meters. Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola and Luca Spechenhauser will be at the start of this test and will try to go as far as possible

11.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the day dedicated to short track in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

