confrontation in Sinalunga after the screening of the film “ Ben is back ”

It will be an opportunity to reflect on addictions and on the relationship between young people and alcohol, within a broad program that also includes specific communication initiatives, the involvement of voluntary associations and schools.

On Sunday 29, at 9.30 pm, the film “Ben is back”, a 2018 film starring Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, will be screened at the Cassero di Sinalunga gardens. An initiative promoted by the Department of Health of the Tuscany Region, the South East Tuscany Local Health Authority, the Municipality of Sinalunga, the Fondazione Sistema Toscana, La Compagnia cinema.

“It will be an opportunity to reflect all together, at the end of the screening, and to consciously prevent these youth discomforts with the help of everyone, without exception”, stated in the announcement of the evening addressed to families and the entire local community.

The film focuses on the relationship between a mother and a son who returns home after 77 days in a rehabilitation community: will he really no longer use drugs and alcohol? It will be the starting point for the debate with sector operators and administrators that will take place after the screening.

With this initiative, the municipal administration of Sinalunga wants to undertake a path of attention towards certain problems inherent to the younger generations. To stimulate comparisons and appointments, involving associations and educational institutions around the “hardships” of adolescents who too easily tend to drift from isolation. Therefore, to make young people participate in their path of growth and maturation, aiming to build a cohesive, supportive and aware community, to give the young generations solid prospects of a future base of social security.