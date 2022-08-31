“Confusing and ridiculous”, but addictive, ‘Duality’ is the most watched series on Netflix despite bad reviews

Related news

Dualitythe most watched series on Netflix in the last week, is an example of “it’s so bad it turns around and it’s good”. The reviews that were published on its premiere on August 19 were terrible, but that did not stop users of the platform from watching almost 70 million hours of this thriller, dethroning Sandman of the number 1 of the global top, since it also occupies in Spain.

michelle monaghan In this seven-episode miniseries, she plays Leni and Gina, two twins who since they were little, exchange their roles, leading them to live a double life as adults with two homes, two husbands and a son. Gina is a successful novelist who lives in a mansion in Los Angeles and Leni has a farm with horses in a town in Virginia. A perfect choreography performed by both without anyone noticing that it plunges into chaos when one of them disappears.

The narratives with doppelgängers and twins are often intriguing on paper, as are the stories of women with dark secrets and twists to the style Loss, and the presence of Monaghan gives it a plus that makes the series attractive at first glance, but that charm seems to fade quickly if we go by the opinion of critics like Adrian Horton of The Guardian: “It’s ridiculous and looks cheapwhich isn’t a crime if you can get at least one hook, but it’s shallow gimmicks, lacks rhythm, and commits one of the true sins of streaming TV: it’s boring.”

Michelle Monaghan in Netflix’s ‘Duality’.



Along the same lines, Daniel Fienberg expresses himself in The Hollywood Reporter: “echoes oscillates between the illogical and the simply boring, becoming a completely generic thriller with only moderately interesting themes of identity. The lack of confidence in the intelligence of the public was ultimately too much for me.”

Lauren Piester in her review of The Wrap agrees with both when she says that the soap opera scripts are questionable and that it looks cheap because of the second rate actors and the visual style that makes you “know immediately that it’s a Netflix series even if you didn’t know which is a Netflix series”, but also says that despite all that Duality It is addictive.

“Its problem is that it takes too long for the show to really reveal how soapy and entertaining it is. The first episode is slow and confusing, and the subsequent episodes don’t answer the many questions that any normal person would ask about what they’re watching, but episode 5 takes such a spectacular turn, that he physically couldn’t have played the following episodes faster. I want to see it all over again with what I now know.”

Frame from episode 5 of ‘Duality’.



I have to admit, this last review caught my attention. If I have a moment, I don’t know if I can resist the curiosity to find out what that twist hides, even if I have to pay a four-hour toll first, because I have been encouraged (very much) by the fact that no review says that Duality it takes itself too seriously.

Yes, there are many series, interesting novelties are always arriving and it is impossible that we do not have some pending cult ones, but from time to time we want to see one like this one that does not demand absolutely anything from us and in return gives us wacky twists and ridiculous dialogue entertainment. Honestly, I think it’s for this type of series that marathons were created.

‘Duality’ is available on Netflix.

