Confusion to CM: ‘Milan, with Bakayoko and Krunic you lose to anyone. The diversity of Inter emerges. Juve from the Scudetto with Vlahovic ‘| First page

Are you disconcerted, beyond Serra’s arbitration error, what Milan did you see?

«Well, let’s talk about football. There was a technical error, perhaps more serious than that of the referee: I’m talking about the penalty missed by Hernandez. But nobody talks about it. It seems to me that when you play Krunic and Bakayoko in between, then you can lose to anyone, it’s not a ward. AC Milan has really had a lot of absentees in this period, they have lost 4 games in the last 10, the emergency has been a constant, it must be said ».

Keep shining Leao.

«He has African movements, he is soft, he brings his diversity onto the pitch. Now he has become aware of his own strength. I see they compare him to Thierry Henry, maybe I’d like to say. Henry was one of the deadliest strikers in the world for 4-5 years, Leao lacks that wickedness today, but he is still very young ».

Napoli won well in Bologna and consolidated the ranking.

«Yes, nice victory. Napoli has recently paid a lot due to absences. He has played games with at least seven starters out, and there are so many. It is good news for Spalletti to have found Lozano, who scored twice in Bologna. Last year he scored 10 goals, not a few ».

Meanwhile, Inter keeps Milan at a distance.

«We are always in a great hurry to resolve the championship, to find the reference team. Here, today the diversity of Inter begins to be evident. His is a difference that appears clear, without shadows. Among other things, Inzaghi has always had the group almost complete, without the torments of the other teams: this is also an advantage ».

Do you think the championship is open?

“With the passing of the sessions a little less, but since the strong teams are enough – I mean for Italy – then this factor keeps the championship open”.

And in the meantime Juve is back.

«Juve scored 26 points in their last 11 games, Inter 27. They took 7 points from Milan, 11 from Napoli. It is a team that now has balance, it is not an extraordinary team but this is Juve, we should not expect others. And it’s a team that can go to the Champions League. If you put Vlahovic up front in Juve, he wins the championship. This confirms the lightness of our teams, a champion is enough to change them ».

We close with Fiorentina, the 6-0 at Genoa was impressive for the ease with which it was obtained.

«Fiorentina played very well with Genoa, but it must be said that Genoa gave up playing, closed in back and waited for the events. Italian is really very good, he transformed a poor quality team and gave them a game, in some ways even beautiful. It is a team that brings a lot of people to the shooting range, this is a value. And I like Torreira more and more. Ikonè will have to fit well, someone who always knows where to put the ball. He is not a striker who scores many goals, but he does not miss the assist. And he crosses very well. And there is an enormous fact that gives us the picture of Fiorentina: in the last 7 home games in the league he scored 25 goals, the average is 3 and a half abundant per game: there are a lot of them ».