Confusion to CM: ‘Other than offside, on Kessie’s goal there is a foul by Giroud. Atalanta, you need one at … Zaniolo ‘| First page

Disconcerted, let’s start with the goal canceled for Kessie.

«I think that as often happens, we are getting the perspective wrong. There was a lot of excitement about Milan’s goal, but the referee and Var did not see a previous foul, that of Giroud on Juan Jesus. You can’t discuss the things that don’t add up. And the reality was that that action was vitiated by a foul that neither the referee nor Var saw ».

Who was the man of the match at San Siro?

“Zielinski. He is having a great championship, after a bad start also conditioned by Covid, also because Spalletti has found the right role for him. Look, Spalletti overthrew the Napoli midfield. Gattuso had the bass director, Demme, with Fabian Ruiz and Zielinski doing the mezzali. Spalletti moved on to 4-2-3-1, with Zielinski who has entered his nature and plays on speed, behind the striker ».

What is the result that impressed you the most over the weekend?

«The victory of Roma in Bergamo. Roma hit me, they can beat anyone and they can lose by many. But one thing must be said about Atalanta: the real novelty is this lame performance, with only 12 points out of the 37 overall won at home. Beyond the three defeats, all three at home, it seems to me that without Ilicic, not to mention Papu Gomez, with Pessina who is not there, with Malinovskyi who plays at alternating current: Gasperini has a muscular team, who plays straight ahead and does great things, sure, but missing a man who steers ».

For instance?

“A Zaniolo-like, perhaps undisciplined but powerful, a footballer with those characteristics.”

Juve after the draw in Venice won in Bologna.

«Juve are coming back thanks to a calendar they are using well. But the 6 points from fourth place are not few, and the -12 from Inter before is still a considerable distance. The news at Juve is another… ».

Which.

“Arrivabene’s statement that no one will arrive in January. It is in perfect trend with what we have been saying since the beginning of the season ».

That this year no one has strengthened.

«It’s true, not even Inter, but with 200 million in hand coming from the sales, they took what they needed. But really this year no one has strengthened, just look at the relegation zone as well. Last year on matchday 18 the last team, Crotone, had 12 points, which means 4 more than last year’s Salernitana and 2 more than Genoa and Cagliari. This is to say that this year Crotone would be safe today: it is the confirmation of the leveling down ».

Last minute news: the ASL has stopped Salernitana for some cases of Covid, no transfer to Udine, skips the first Serie A match.

“I’m afraid we will have this problem for two or three months. For one simple reason: it’s not just the number of vaccinated that counts. We are all halfway there, those who got vaccinated four to five months ago have 40% coverage. And anyway we don’t know how many players have not been vaccinated in Serie A, I think they will sail on sight for a few months ».