Confusion to CM: ‘Vlahovic and Chiesa, the great blow by Commisso. Zakaria is not a champion. Watch out for Mihaila and Ricci ‘| First page

Are you disconcerted, why are we all convinced that Juventus will go straight to the Champions League with Vlahovic?

“Because she has improved and because Vlahovic is a great striker”.

Ok, but last year there was Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 29. And Juve finished fourth, in the last round of the joust.

“Ronaldo was an old emperor, Vlahovic is a guy who has everything to succeed, he is very popular, it will also be necessary to see what kind of impact he will have in the locker room”.

What do you think about buying Zakaria?

«Great handsome player, but he’s not a champion. He fits well with the ball, when he jumps the pressing he can run 30-40 meters with the ball at his feet and then it can prove to be very useful ».

How will Juve play?

«I think with the 4-4-2, with Zakaria and Locatelli in the middle, Cuadrado on the right and one between McKennie and Bernardeschi on the left. More Dybala alongside Vlahovic ».

Morata out.

«Sorry, because we are talking about Spain’s center forward anyway. But if Allegri will really play like this, I don’t know how much space he can find ».

How important are the sales of Bentancur and Kulusevski?

“In selling them, Juve benefited from the fact that Paratici and Conte work in Tottenham, this seems clear to me.”

I believe that in a couple of years Kulusevski can become one of the players capable of making a difference in Europe. What do you think about it?

«At Juve he never played in his role, in Parma he was fifth, then he went up in the three offensives, but he is someone who needs space. Conte can make him grow a lot, I agree with you ».

How do you live – as a Florentine – the repeated sales of the best, I am thinking of Bernardeschi, Chiesa and Vlahovic, among other things to Juve?

«Find me a club that refuses Juventus money and then we’ll talk about it. I am amazed that someone is amazed. And anyway Vlahovic did not sell Fiorentina: the Serbian and Juve were already in agreement in June ».

Do you think this?

“Yes, it is no coincidence that Fiorentina took Piatek and put him there, alongside Vlahovic: it was a purchase-spite, as demonstrated by the fact that Cabral was also taken and that at the moment Fiorentina are treating Alvarez. It was a great move by Commisso. The prospect of spending a lot of time on the bench put pressure on Vlahovic and the deal was closed quickly ».

It was Commisso who won.

«He is a great poker player. It stands there and ultimately brings the results. Commisso found himself cornered with Chiesa and Vlahovic but in the end he brought home a lot of money, much more than the 75 million that Fiorentina invoices every year. Having made Chiesa and Vlahovic pay an avalanche of money was Commisso’s great coup ».

Broadening the horizon: what were the market hits that most intrigue you?

“Ricci at Torino and Mihaila at Atalanta”.

I would have said Boga to Atalanta.

“Of course, it’s a great blow, Boga actually replaces Ilicic, but the two appointees excite my imagination more”.

Because?

«Because Mihaila brings little-known skills and novelties to Atalanta, maybe it will turn out that Gasperini will change the game. And then Ricci is a player on whom everyone was ready to bet two years ago, he was one of the best 20-30 Under 19s in Europe. He is a complete midfielder, he can play midfielder and playmaker, he is a very interesting 20-year-old ».