Confusions with the status of Cubans entering the United States

Amid a significant increase in Cuban migration, both along the South Florida coast and along the US-Mexico border, a US immigration attorney said inconsistent immigration laws may be helping fuel the surge. .

Lawyer Wilfredo Allen explained to the local press that “the only consistent nature of how the border works is inconsistency. Everyone is being given different roles.” He points out that they are dealing with an immigration system that is by all accounts unclear to those arriving at the border.

Although the “wet foot, dry foot” policy for Cubans ended in 2017, a significant portion of the migrants who make it to land can remain in the United States. In many cases, their fate depends on the judge to whom they are assigned and the border agents who intercept them.

“Certainly there are protections and processes in place for migrants who come ashore and are subject to credible fear and asylum determinations,” said Brendan McPherson, Rear Admiral of the US Coast Guard. repatriating those intercepted at sea.

STATUS OF CUBANS IN THE UNITED STATES

Andy Gomez, a Cuba expert at the University of Miami, told the local press that he is concerned that as the exodus intensifies, Cuba may stop allowing the United States to return those migrants who arrive by sea.

“If Raúl Castro wakes up tomorrow and tells the United States: ‘You can no longer repatriate those you are picking up at sea,’ what do we do with them?” he asked. “Can we have a Mariel 2? Mariel began with Cubans who forced their way into the Peruvian embassy,” he explained.

Another area of ​​confusion for migrants is the Cuban Adjustment Act. This allows Cubans who have been in the country for a year and a day to apply for residency, but, in order to “dry feet, wet feet”, it is still not clear what document they need to apply and be eligible.