“Congenital vascular problem in the brain”

Monica Bellucci, is a woman who has always filled the entertainment world with her immense beauty and extraordinary talent, also known for making no secret of taking her health and prevention very seriously. Precisely for this reason, the charming Monica, under the advice of her doctor, decided to undergo a particular investigation, the PET, a positron emission tomography. It is an innovative neuroimaging tool usually used for research and diagnosis of neoplastic pathologies. The actress for prevention, without any hesitation and fear, chose to undergo a medical investigation. To undergo this inspection, it is necessary to pass a machine that can recognize the presence of tumor. In this type of examination, it is in fact necessary to pass under a machine capable of identifying the presence of tumors.

The Pet, allows to obtain results that cannot be seen in any other way. Monica Bellucci does not hide the fact that she did not take all of this easily, for fear of a probable negative scenario. However, she chose to do it alone and find out what she was hiding her body from her. In fact, you are more likely to be able to defeat a very serious health problem, such as cancer, if it is diagnosed in time. All this is possible because technology has made great strides reaching results that were simply unimaginable in the past. Continuing to talk about how science has come a long way, Monica Bellucci said the doctor took her to the nuclear medicine ward. It was there that the woman found herself standing in front of her PET machine, telling her that, thanks to this technology, she was able to diagnose a tiny lung cancer in one of her patients, thus managing to save the woman in question. .

Monica Bellucci continues her story by stating that, after some time, a friend of hers began to feel very annoying vertigo. From the tests done, no problems whatsoever were noticed. And it is precisely in that case that she has chosen to perform a Pet, together with a CT scan.“… He found that he had a congenital vascular problem in the brain. She had to undergo a 9-hour surgery, but she is no longer at risk of stroke. This cutting-edge tomography, the specialists explained to me, indicates the areas of the body where there is a higher than normal consumption of glucose “. Monica reveals that she is very attentive to prevention and every six months she confesses to undergo specific investigations for breasts and ovaries, an example to follow.

