Congestion on the Ethereum network temporarily closes a crypto casino

Congestion on the Ethereum network forced an online casino to temporarily close its shop. The development emerged when KingTiger Casino’s official website announced the temporary discontinuation of services. According to the KingTiger press release:

“We were forced to temporarily close our casinos due to congestion on the Ethereum network, which made it impossible to run our games in their current format.”

The crypto online casino is currently looking for new solutions that can accommodate “a new range of features and games”For its participants. Even though the casino’s services have been temporarily suspended, the platform continues to allow users to access their digital wallets.

The parent company, Funfair Technologies, still allows users to create new accounts, and KingTiger reiterates that non-custodial wallet owners will retain control over their assets. In clarifying its position, the casino explained:

“You can keep any funds as long as you want, or move them to another ERC-20 address.”

The gambling site used the FUN token, an internal initiative of Funfair Technologies based on smart contract technology.

The recent hard fork London aimed to solve Ethereum’s inherent problem related to the scalability of the network and its fluctuating transaction costs. Furthermore, the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens and decentralized finance has put further pressure on the Ethereum network.

The update has already created over 1000 deflationary blocks, i.e. with burns of Ether (ETH) higher than the mining rewards, temporarily reducing the supply. After the fork, the price of ETH jumped to $ 2,800 and later broke above $ 3,000 again.

However, the transaction fees remain high. According to BitInfoCharts, the average transaction cost is still around $ 20, with a maximum of $ 33 for Uniswap fees.