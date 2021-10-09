Conglomerandocene: 20 curiosities about Francesco Bianconi

1. The first word he uttered was “nouvelle”. He was 19.

2. Reserved person, lives inside a marble of the cyclists depicting Saronni.

3. Before choosing Baustelle as the name of the group, “i Peperini” was considered for a short time.

4. Person with a tendentially mild nature, but woe to tell him a joke about beekeepers.

5. The famous verse from the song Certain Men, “I know that I came from the cunt and I know that I want to return there”, was used by Minister Daniele Franco at the end of the speech of thanks on the day of his inauguration at the MEF (Ministry of Economy and Finance).

6. In high school he ruined a Fibonacci sequence by hiding two rabbits in a downtown pastry shop.

7. One of her oddities is wearing one of those kitchen aprons with a Marvel superhero design on the body from time to time, but plain blue without any depiction.

8. Due to an overlap of dates with some concerts of the La Malavita tour, he was unable to participate in the filming of the film I pronounce you husband and … husband for which he had obtained the part of the protagonist, later entrusted with good results to Adam Sandler.

9. It has an exaggerated collection of cloisters.

10. Follows a strictly vegan diet. Single rip: once a month eat a pelican.

11. Very active in solidarity, he recently sent something like four hundred vinyls to the hungry children of Darfur.

12. In 2019, the book comes out for La Nave di Teseo The musicians arrive tired in the hotels already. Regarding the title, Francesco Bianconi will say: “Practically they arrive already tired from an exquisitely sexual fact”.

13. It was born with the Sergio Tacchini logo on the forehead.

14. While in public his relations with his friend and colleague Matteo Maffucci of Zero Assoluto are marked by the most exquisite cordiality, away from the spotlight the two behave exactly like Bip Bip and Willy the Coyote, complete with extravagant machinery, deadly traps and fake tunnels painted on the rocky walls of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines.

15. After the success of his Alfredino – which has moved young and old so much – Bianconi had thought of dedicating a series of songs to the protagonists of some of the most famous Italian news stories. The project ran aground immediately, when it was time to compose the text of the ballad Donatino. The reason? He could find a lot of rhymes with the word “Donato”, but only three or four with the word “Libra” (specifically: motor spear, girth, dashboard and Gancia sparkling wine).

16. He declares himself to the women shouting “Byzantium or death!”.

17. It was Bianconi, making a mistake in reading without glasses, who improperly suggested “the wad” instead of “the beer” to the famous viewer, his sister-in-law Rosalba, who called Clerici live.

18. The “little whore” Bianconi makes out with in the song Amanda Lear it was actually the well-known TV journalist Maurizio Martinelli, who was very angry and has been running Tg2 ever since with a palpable spin of balls.

19. Francesco Bianconi’s glasses are a tribute to his greatest myth: the Roman actor Mario Brega. He stated a Pitchfork: “I know all his filmography by heart. Except western movies, which I’ve never seen. It makes me die when it says: Arzate, ‘a Cornutooo, arzate! “

20. He declared himself shocked by the magnitude 16 earthquake that will hit Rome between 3:00 and 4:00 tonight.