congratulations from Robert Downey Jr.

The situation between Scarlett Johansson and Disney has been resolved, after a very eventful summer that has placed the production company and the interpreter of Black Widow at the center of the debate on the streaming of the great Hollywood films. Now Johansson has moved on, and last night it became the 35th winner of the American Cinematheque Award.

This is an annual award given by the American Cinematheque to the two-time Oscar nominee, who has been called “an extraordinary artist within the entertainment industry, fully committed to her work and trying to make a significant contribution. to the art of cinema “. Remarkable not only in the hall therefore: away from the screen, Johansson has always opposed Hollywood in a very courageous way. It is a prestigious award for the actress who, as part of the ceremony, she received a tribute from several of his collaborators. Among them: Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, Thomasin McKenzie and several more of his former Marvel co-stars including Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeremy Renner … and Robert Downey Jr., who he made everyone smile with a rather particular speech (on video).

Downey pretended to be in the middle of multiple congratulatory video tapes, and started talking with a pretended grumpy tone: “This is Hollywood. We’re fucking live to congratulate ourselves. We did it with the election stuff, Laura Dern’s birthday song, which isn’t even until February 10. We got rid of the retirement message from Alan Horn. “The last adult left left the building, good luck”, and that bat mitzvah wish for that traffic cop who gave me a pass when I double-parked in La Brea. usual, 37 he asks Tom Holland, whose sole purpose is to make the industry proliferate like a fucking lawn mushroom. Who’s left? That’s it. “

Still with the same attitude, Downey added that it would be more original if he had not participated in the thanks, because all the other Avengers have. “Scarlett, congratulations. I mean, you deserve this award so much. You’ve overcome so many obstacles to find your place in a sea of ​​overt and sub-intentional misogyny, exerted by everything from studios, directors, and producers to a man of toxic flotillas like me. ” The actor jokes until the end of the surgery, but also brings out a sincere affection for the colleague. Will find the video with the full statements at the bottom of the article.