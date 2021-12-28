Congratulations to Denzel Washington who turns 67 today. American actor, director and film producer, he is considered one of the greatest performers in the world of cinema

Congratulations to Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. simply known as Denzel Washington who turns 67 today. American actor, director and film producer. Considered to be one of the foremost performers in the world of cinema, he has received many awards for his film work since the 1980s, including his portrayals of historical figures such as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko in Cry for freedom (1987), human rights activist Malcolm X in the film of the same name (1992), boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter in Hurricane – The cry of innocence (1999), football coach Herman Boone in The taste of victory (2000), the poet and educator Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters – The power of the word (2007) and drug lord Frank Lucas in American Gangster (2007). He has been a frequent collaborator of directors such as Spike Lee, Antoine Fuqua and Tony Scott. He received three Golden Globes, a Tony Award and two Academy Awards: one for Best Supporting Actor for the war film Glory – Men of glory (1989) and one for best actor for his role as a corrupt cop in the crime drama Training Day (2001). In 2016 Washington received the Golden Globe for Lifetime Achievement at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards. In 2019 he received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. In 2002 Washington made his directorial debut with the biopic Antwone Fisher. His second feature film was The Great Debaters – The power of the word, released in 2007. The third directorial work, Barriers, with himself in the title role and with Viola Davis, was released in 2016 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

