Congratulations! Today we celebrate the birthday of Sacha Baron Cohen

The comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has known how to stay and leave his mark in the world of comedy. Cohen rose to fame when he originally created the character of Ali G in 1998 on the British television sitcom “The 11 O’Clock Show.” This October 13 he celebrates his 51st birthday.

Doing what he was most passionate about, he later went on to invent characters like Bruno and Borat, on “Da Ali G Show”, for which he was acclaimed by critics and audiences in the UK. Although his character Borat earned him a formal lawsuit from the European Center for Antiziganism Research, for inciting violence and violating German anti-discrimination laws. Outstanding appearances led him to be recognized by all the interpretations of him.

unstoppable race

The British comedian is known around the world for creating “one of the best comedies of the last decade, maybe even an entirely new genre of film,” according to Rolling Stone magazine.

Among his projects for the big screen is the successful comedy “The Past of Laps”, with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as co-stars. He also voiced the animated character “King Julien” in the comedy “Madagascar,” which grossed more than $532 million worldwide.

In 2008, Cohen would return as the voice of King Julien in the sequel “Madagascar 2,” which grossed over $603 million at the worldwide box office. A year later, Cohen appeared opposite Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s film adaptation of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” In this Oscar-winning film, he played “Mr. Adolfo Pirelly”, a barber who competes with Todd (Depp).

More from Sasha

In 2009, the actor returned to the billboard with “Brüno”, another of his characters from “Da Ali G Show”. Baron, who was reunited on this project with director Jay Roach. This Universal Pictures comedy would gross $138 million worldwide and received the Peter Sellers Comedy Award. Sacha Baron Cohen also collaborated with director Martin Scorsese on the film “The Invention of Hugo.”

2012 arrived and it was time for Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried and Helena Bonham Carter to share the stage in William Nicholson’s adaptation of the musical “Les Miserables” for director Tom Hooper, which would end up grossing more than 441 million dollars.

A year later, Baron Cohen joined Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and David Koechner in the cast of Paramount Pictures’ comedy “News Masters,” which grossed more than $173 million at the global box office.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” is another of his works. In this magical 2016 adventure, she stars with Mia Wasikowska as ‘Alice’, Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as the White Queen.