Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith: two sections with distinct secretaries

The Motu proprio “Fidem servare” has been published with which Francis modifies the organization chart of the former Holy Office by separating the heads of the doctrinal and disciplinary sections

Vatican News

Pope Francis modified the internal structure of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith with a Motu proprio by clearly separating doctrinal and disciplinary competences, with the establishment of two distinct sections, and assigning a secretary to each. The cardinal prefect of the Dicastery will therefore have two deputies. The purpose of the reform is to give due importance also to the doctrinal section and its fundamental role in promoting the faith, without neglecting disciplinary activity, after decades in which a lot of effort and many human resources have been used in examining cases of abuse. In this way, with its own secretary, each section will have more strength and more autonomy.

Guard the faith

“Fidem servare”, guarding the faith, is the title of the Motu proprio because, the Pope explains, this “is the main task, as well as the ultimate criterion to be followed in the life of the Church. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith takes on this important commitment, assuming both doctrinal and disciplinary competences ”, as attributed to it by the Popes, in particular by Paul VI and John Paul II. Francis, considering the experience gained over the years by the Congregation in its various areas of work, in order to give it an approach more suited to the fulfillment of its functions, therefore establishes that the Dicastery includes two sections, “Doctrinal and Disciplinary, each coordinated by a Secretary who assists the Prefect in the specific area of ​​his own competence, with the collaboration of the Under-Secretary and the respective Heads of Office “.

Doctrinal section

The doctrinal section “deals with matters that have a bearing on the promotion and protection of the doctrine of faith and morals. Furthermore, it favors studies aimed at increasing intelligence and the transmission of faith in the service of evangelization, so that its light may be a criterion for understanding the meaning of existence, especially in the face of the questions posed by the progress of the sciences and from the development of society “. Furthermore, he examines the documents to be published by the other dicasteries and the writings and opinions “which appear problematic for the right faith, favoring dialogue with their authors and proposing suitable remedies to be made”. This section is entrusted with the task of studying the issues concerning the personal ordinariates of former Anglicans and the management of the Marriage Office, which concerns the so-called “privileium fidei” and examines the dissolution of marriages between two unbaptized or between a baptized and an unbaptized.

Disciplinary section

The disciplinary section deals with the crimes reserved to the Congregation and dealt with through the “Supreme Apostolic Tribunal” established here. The section has “the task of preparing and elaborating the procedures provided for by the canonical legislation because the Congregation, in its various instances (Prefect, Secretary, Promoter of Justice, Congress, Ordinary Session, College for the examination of appeals regarding delicta graviora), can promote a correct administration of justice “. For this purpose, the disciplinary section “promotes appropriate training initiatives” offered to bishops and legal practitioners, “to foster a correct understanding and application of the canonical norms relating to their own area of ​​competence”.