Congress censures Minister Geiner Alvarado by a large majority and he must leave office | Pedro Castillo Transport and Communications | Housing | Anguia | Criminal organization | POLITICS

As reported by El Comercio, the plenary session of the Congress of the republic censured by a large majority the Minister of Transport and Communications, Geiner Alvarado, investigated by the prosecution for alleged criminal organization. Now, President Pedro Castillo must accept the official’s resignation within the following seventy-two hours.

For the censorship of Geiner Alvarado, the president’s trusted man, more than half the legal number of congressmen (66) was required. The motion was supported by 94 legislators from different benches, including the ruling party. While 14 voted against and 8 abstained.

This is how the congressmen voted for the censorship of Geiner Alvarado

Alvarado currently faces at least four tax investigations. One of them is directed by the National Prosecutor for allegedly being part of a criminal network within the Ministry of Housing that would be led by President Pedro Castillo.

Until the last moment, the also former Minister of Housing tried to hold on to the position. While Congress owed its censorship, it was learned that Alvarado filed an amparo action against Congress for alleged violation of due process.

The approved motion warned a “danger to the institutionality” of the MTC product of the questions and investigation by alleged criminal organization that Alvarado drags after passing through the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (MVCS). Likewise, he pointed out that in the official there is “inability, ineptitude and irresponsibility”.

Pre-debate screening

The intentions of censorship against the minister were expressed from the parliamentary opposition even during the interpellation to which he was subjected on the last September 5.

According to inquiries made by Trade among the different benches, the plenary session had enough votes to achieve the censorship of Alvarado. Until Wednesday night they projected more than ninety accessions compared to the sixty-six that are required at least.

Seven benches were outlined to vote in favor as a block. In the right-wing opposition group, they are Fuerza Popular (FP), Renovación Popular (RP) and Avanza País. Similarly, center groups such as Alliance for Progress (APP), Somos Perú (SP) and Integrity and Development (ID); and on the left, Peru Libre, despite being close to the government of peter castle.

Meanwhile, the positions were divided until yesterday but mostly in favor in Popular Action (AP) and Podemos Peru.

Meanwhile, the positions against come mainly from the Magisterial Bloc and Democratic Peru, allied benches of the Executive.

Benches In favor Against In evaluation People’s Force 24 0 0 Free Peru 16 0 0 People’s Action 8 0 6 Alliance for Progress 9 0 0 Magisterial Block 0 10 0 People’s Renewal 9 0 0 Country advances 8 0 0 Democratic Peru 1 5 0 We can Peru 5 0 1 Integrity and Development 6 0 0 We are Peru 4 0 0 Democratic Change – JP two 1 two Peru Bicentennial 0 0 5 Not grouped (Edward Malaga) 1 0 0 Ungrouped (Carlos Anderson) 1 0 0 Not grouped (Roberto Chiabra) 1 0 0 Ungrouped (Heidy Juárez) 1 0 0 Not grouped (Luis Picón) 0 0 1 TOTAL 96 16 fifteen

postures

The spokeswoman for Peru Libre, Kelly Portalatino, announced last night that her group will vote in favor of censorship.

The legislator told Canal N that it was determined to support the motion by majority, after “a tough debate”during a bench meeting.

Days ago, the legislator had indicated that the removal of Alvarado “it is necessary”but mainly because of its “bad management”.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Democratic Change – Together for Peru, Edgard Reymundo – who signed the motion of censure with his colleague Ruth Luque – told this newspaper that his group had not defined a collegiate position until yesterday. “I hope that the bench can also make a statement in this regard, but we have not discussed it yet,” he said.

In Peru Bicentennial, Jorge Coayla commented that his bench had not yet made a decision. In Democratic Peru, Héctor Valer signed the motion and would vote in favor.

On the other hand, Carlos Zeballos, alternate spokesman for ID, said he was surprised that Alvarado had not been included in the recent cabinet changes.

“We hope that the minister reacts and resigns, because censorship is imminent”estimated.

In the right block, the subject is more defined. Norma Yarrow, from Avanza País, declared yesterday that censorship “falls from maturity.”

“In that we are clear,” said the Popular Renewal legislator and third vice president of Parliament, Alejandro Muñante.

Background

In May, Carlos Palacios left the Ministry of Energy and Mines two days after a motion of censure was filed against him.

Fugitive Juan Silva resigned from the MTC in February while Congress debated his censorship.