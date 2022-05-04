Congress of Internal Medicine will be held at the Zoquipan Hospital

On May 11 and 12, the First Congress of Internal Medicine of the Hospital General de Occidente (HGO), better known as Zoquipan, will be held, in which the subject of Hematology and Rheumatology will be addressed.

Since 2003, the HGO Hematology Service has been the international headquarters of the program for the care of patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, with more than 200 patients treated; It also participates in the care program for patients with refractory or relapsed Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It is the first congress organized in the history of the Division of Internal Medicine of the Hospital General de Occidente, where current issues in rheumatology and hematology will be addressed, and where the presentations will be given by highly experienced national professors”reported the head of Internal Medicine of this hospital, Alejandro Aguilar Orozco.

The specialist pointed out that the meeting, which will include two days of conferences and practices, is aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate doctors, and is completely free.

In this first congress, Dr. Abel Lomelí Guerrero, founder of the Hematology Service at the HGO, will be honored, who will give the keynote address “Félix Velasco: The History of Hematology in Jalisco” (Velasco was an internist, director and head of the Internal Medicine Division of the hospital, and left a great legacy in this service).

Juan Carlos López Hernández, coordinator of Hematology, indicated that to date more than 25 generations of hematologists have graduated from the HGO, also known as “Hospital Zoquipan” and obtained accreditation, by the then Seguro Popular, for the care of patients with lymphoma. and also accreditation for the care of children and adolescents with cancer.

In 2010, the Hematology Service of the HGO obtained the distinction of Postgraduate Quality by the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACyT), and the Department was reconfigured in its physical structure and equipment.

The Rheumatology coordinator of the HGO, Miguel Marín Rosales, said that the Rheumatology Service was founded by Dr. Ignacio García de la Torre, with the main objective of training specialists, with a solid capacity to prevent, identify, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate rheumatic diseases.

“Among the merits of the service, is that it has had many international agreements to have mobility with our residents and thus generate more teaching and research related to autoimmune diseases”he pointed.

The First Congress of Internal Medicine will be held in the Auditorium of the HGO Geriatric Hospital (1000 Zoquipan Avenue, Zapopan).

Among the topics that will be addressed, the following stand out: PH-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Current therapeutic perspectives; New horizons in the treatment of acute myeloblastic leukemia; Chronic myeloid leukemia: A frontier reached. Modern treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; History of hematology in Jalisco; Refractory primary immune thrombocytopenic purpura, and others.

For more information, it is necessary to consult the social networks of the HGO: Hospital Zoquipan on Facebook and @hzoquipan on Twitter. Space is limited.

