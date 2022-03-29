Congress of Peru refuses to impeach President Pedro Castillo | News

The Peruvian Congress on Monday rejected the second vacancy attempt against President Pedro Castillo, accused of corruption and inability to manage by right-wing forces in Parliament.

After more than eight hours of debate, 55 legislators voted in favor of the impeachment, 54 against and 19 abstained.

In order to be approved, the vacancy motion promoted by the right-wing groups had to have the votes of at least 87 parliamentarians of the 130 legislators.

With 54 votes against, 55 in favor and 19 abstentions, the #Congress Plenum rejects the Resolution of the Congress that declares the permanent moral incapacity of the President of the Republic and the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/AwejGXvUv8 – Congress of Peru ���� (@congresoperu)

President Castillo made an appearance at the Congress headquarters to assume his defense of the accusations of the right-wing congressmen, but decided to leave the legislative chamber to fulfill his agenda.

Castillo recalled that he decided to go before Congress to “show maximum respect for the constitutional state and its control tools” and that his fight “now is not for attachment to power, which is temporary,” but “to serve the country.”

In his brief speech, the Peruvian president said that the motion against him lacks elements to support it.

Pedro Castillo celebrated the vote in Congress on the vacancy motion against him, in what he described as a victory for “good sense, responsibility and democracy.”

I salute that common sense, responsibility and democracy prevailed. I recognize the parliamentarians who voted against the vacancy, and I respect the decision of those who did. I call everyone to close this page and work together for the great challenges of the country. – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

The vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo included allegations of alleged corruption, the appointment of controversial figures in ministries and high public positions, as well as an alleged lack of capacity to exercise the leadership of the State.

This was the second vacancy motion against Castillo since he took office seven months ago, after the first was dismissed in December before reaching debate, for not reaching the necessary votes to debate it in Parliament.