Congress of Peru refuses to impeach President Pedro Castillo | News

Congress of Peru refuses to impeach President Pedro Castillo

The Peruvian Congress on Monday rejected the second vacancy attempt against President Pedro Castillo, accused of corruption and inability to manage by right-wing forces in Parliament.

After more than eight hours of debate, 55 legislators voted in favor of the impeachment, 54 against and 19 abstained.

In order to be approved, the vacancy motion promoted by the right-wing groups had to have the votes of at least 87 parliamentarians of the 130 legislators.



President Castillo made an appearance at the Congress headquarters to assume his defense of the accusations of the right-wing congressmen, but decided to leave the legislative chamber to fulfill his agenda.

Castillo recalled that he decided to go before Congress to “show maximum respect for the constitutional state and its control tools” and that his fight “now is not for attachment to power, which is temporary,” but “to serve the country.”

In his brief speech, the Peruvian president said that the motion against him lacks elements to support it.

Pedro Castillo celebrated the vote in Congress on the vacancy motion against him, in what he described as a victory for “good sense, responsibility and democracy.”



The vacancy motion against Pedro Castillo included allegations of alleged corruption, the appointment of controversial figures in ministries and high public positions, as well as an alleged lack of capacity to exercise the leadership of the State.

This was the second vacancy motion against Castillo since he took office seven months ago, after the first was dismissed in December before reaching debate, for not reaching the necessary votes to debate it in Parliament.

