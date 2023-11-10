Congress urgently strengthens the right to health for people with chronic kidney diseases – ADN

Advertisement – LB2 –

The State Congress urges the federal and state executive branches to allocate resources to strengthen the right to health of people with chronic kidney disease. According to IHME, it caused 72 thousand deaths in 2019. One of the biggest causes attracting attention is the Mexican Social Security Institute.

Chihuahua, Chih. (DNA/Staff)- On November 9, the State Congress urged the federal and state executive branches to allocate adequate human, material and budgetary resources to strengthen the right to health of people living with chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

According to the initiative presented by Congressman Omar Bazán Flores, CKD has been described as the most forgotten chronic disease, and is considered one of the most serious public health problems in Mexico. The Pan American Health Organization defines chronic kidney disease as a gradual loss of kidney function that results in the accumulation of waste and fluid in the body.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), in 2019 it was estimated that chronic kidney disease caused more than 72 thousand deaths in Mexico, which is 9.82% of total deaths in the country.

On the other hand, the Mexican Social Security Institute reported that the disease is one of the leading causes of calls to emergency services and hospital care. This reinforces the urgency to allocate the necessary resources to provide adequate care to people suffering from this disease.

In this sense, the State Congress requested the federal and state executive branch to allocate the necessary human, material and budgetary resources to strengthen the right to health of people with CKD. This initiative will provide adequate care to patients with this chronic disease.