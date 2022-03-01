Congressman accused of illegal eviction says he will defend himself against “a gross lie”

The deputy of the Santiago province, Gregorio Domínguez, defended himself against the accusation presented by the Public Ministry in which he is accused of allegedly having participated directly in the destruction of property.

The legislator declared himself innocent of the accusation that weighs against him, described it as a “gross lie” and said that everything will be resolved in court.

According to the legislator, he did not order a backhoe to destroy a property that was on land to which he claims to have title and where he is developing a tourism project.

“I am developing a tourism project in the province of Puerto Plata, in the city of Isabela, in the Punta Russia sector, a project for tourist villages. It is my property and it is duly titled,” argued the legislator.

Regarding the structure erected on his land, he questioned how a lady built it illegally on her property, apart from alleging that she has an act of sale of the same.

“It is not known with what property, with what title she built on my property, she builds illegally. I am the owner, the owner of the land. And is it that the public ministry does not know what a title deed is? property?” questioned the legislator.

According to the legislator’s lawyer, the lady who accuses him is displaying an act of sale of a person who supposedly occupied the land peacefully for 30 years.

“She only exhibits an act of purchase from a man who says that he occupied the land peacefully for 30 years, but the land has been registered for 60 years. Tell yourself, you cannot be a peaceful occupant of land that was cleared 60 years ago,” the lawyer explained.

The land in question that led to this legal dispute is located in Estéreo Hondo, Luperón Municipal District and close to the Ensenada and Punta Rucia beaches.

Judge Vanessa Acosta, appointed to hear the case in privileged jurisdiction, postponed hearing the case until March 11.

legal guarantee

Regarding this case, Deputy Amado Díaz, who is a member of the Ethics Commission, said that the case was investigated and that it can be determined “that a mafia network is alleged to obtain titles that date back 60 and 70 years.”

In that sense, he said that deputy Domínguez is in order, but that he is the victim of a “mafia network” with property titles, in which there could even be foreigners involved.

“We could fall into a matter of legal guarantee where international organizations and States outside of us could intervene, due to a matter of legal guarantee. There are hundreds of foreigners who acquired land and will demand that the Dominican State give them that legal guarantee that they were offered. when they buy,” said Amado Díaz.