Congressman Hernán Cadavid questioned the party in the Casa de Nariño after Petro’s possession

After the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president, the new head of state organized a cocktail party for the diplomatic corps that accompanied him in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá.

After the event, Petro stayed with the closest group of friends and collaborators and the presidential palace was the epicenter of a party to the rhythm of joints and cumbias.

The March 19th Band of Laguneta, a historical group that was the winner of the National Porro Festival in 2022, was in charge of entertaining the celebration at the presidential house.

Some of the attendees released videos where the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, is seen dancing in the corridors of the palace around the band together with her group of friends.

Did you want to get to the Casa de Nariño for this? Whiskey, Dance and Reggaeton.

Today I am going to request the DAPRE @MauricioLizcano to report how much the party was worth and if it was with Colombian taxes. pic.twitter.com/bVs7hipKqJ – Hernán Cadavid (@hernancadavidma) August 8, 2022

The celebration outraged the congressman of the Democratic Center, Hernán Cadavid, who asked this Monday on social networks: “Did they want to get to the Casa de Nariño for that? Whiskey, dance and reggaeton. Today I am going to ask Dapre, Mauricio Lizcano, to report how much the party was worth and if it was with Colombian taxes.

The young representative to the Chamber showed another video where the vallenato children are observed performing one of their songs and around them the attendees celebrating. “Today they file the tax reform, but the example of savings does not appear in this new Government. Rumba, drink and party with the money of the Colombians”, he stated.

Today the tax reform is filed, but the example of savings does not appear in this new Government.

Rumba, drink and party with the money of the Colombians. pic.twitter.com/KjiXm4TeRr – Hernán Cadavid (@hernancadavidma) August 8, 2022

The celebration inside the Palacio de Nariño lasted until after 11:00 pm and several images of the event circulate on social networks that have been disclosed by the attendees themselves.

However, until this Monday, the Presidency has not officially referred to the issue.