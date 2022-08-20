Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar announced a wedding with a wealthy businessman

Miami federal congresswoman María Elvira Salazar announced that she married Lester Woerner, a businessman from southern Alabama who started his business from scratch and with whom he has in common that they are both the fruit of the American dream.

“That fills me with pride because I am always talking about the American dream. I am one cubanamerican from Little Havana and he is a farmers of lower Alabama, a rural peasant from southern Alabama,” Salazar said in an exclusive interview with reporter Marilys Llanos of Noticiero Telemundo 51.

Salazar initially believed that Woerner was interested in donating to his campaign, but it turned out to be an important life change for both of them that culminated in a wedding.

The Republican congresswoman from the 27th district had not previously announced the commitment because “she was working on the primaries and her re-election,” she said in the interview.

This is the third marriage for Salazar, 60, the mother of two daughters – the oldest a graduate of The George Washington University and the youngest still in college. For Woerner, the father of an adult son, it is her first relationship in 20 years.

“We hope it will be the last [matrimonio]”, joked Salazar with Llanos, stating that “third time lucky”.

For his part, Woerner agreed that he was in love with Salazar. “Yes, very pretty,” said the businessman in Spanish.

Salazar signed a property separation agreement

The couple signed a premarital property separation agreement. “The money is his, the heart is mine,” said Salazar, indicating that her husband has been doing business and companies for many years.

“The reality is that he is the one who is wealthy. I am still María Elvira, I continue to live in my district, between Washington and South Florida,” the congresswoman expanded.

Woerner is Chairman of the Board of Woerner Holdings, LP, a West Palm Beach-based real estate, agriculture and financial securities investment firm. He resides in Palm Beach, according to the website of his company, in which he also has an executive position with his son.

In 2021, Salazar had to leave his 30-year television career to comply with the rules that govern federal representatives in Congress. The last space he presented was At Night With Maria Elvira Salazarpaid for by Cano Health and broadcast by América TeVé.

When asked how she would make a living, the congresswoman then told the Miami Herald: “That’s a good question. I will soon be marrying a gentleman who is happy to support my efforts as a legislator.”

He acknowledged that they had been together for 10 years, but did not identify him. “I want to keep it that way. It was not he who decided to be in public office or on television. That was me.”

A great blessing

In the interview with Llanos broadcast on August 18, Salazar recognized the divine hand in his relationship with Woerner.

“Destiny and God is great and puts in your path what you need and will bring you a blessing,” she said, noting that she also considers “being the congresswoman from the 27th district a great blessing.

“It is a satisfaction, there are so many people who look at you with pride, it is a very hard job,” said the congresswoman.

El Nuevo Herald contacted Salazar, who said through his team that he had a complicated schedule today.

Born in Miami to Cuban parents, Salazar first ran for Congress to fill the vacancy left by Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in 2018. Democrat Donna Shalala then won the election, but Salazar challenged her again and was victorious in November 2020.

Three Democratic candidates now seek to unseat Salazar, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell and Angel Montalvo, 29, an informal economy worker.

This story was originally published on August 19, 2022 2:19 p.m.

