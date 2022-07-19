News

Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez arrested for civil disobedience

Washington D.C.– Puerto Rican congresswomen Nydia Velazquez Y Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez They were arrested today by the Police in the middle of an act of civil disobedience against the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion.

Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez were two of several Democratic federal lawmakers who blocked the street in front of the US Supreme Court.

Photos taken by reporter Jennifer Shutt of “statesnewsroom.com” captured the moment Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez were arrested.

Normally, the Washington DC Police detain for a few hours those who carry out acts of civil disobedience.

“It’s time to cause positive problems,” said Congresswoman Velázquez on Twitter.

