Coni, the shocking announcement by Giovanni Malagò: “I risked a stroke”

It was not an easy time for Giovanni Malagò. The President of Coni revealed that he had had some serious problems related to his health. To say so himself during the National Council which took place in Palazzo H of the Foro Italico in Rome.

Giovanni Malagò, the number one of Coni risked a stroke

The President of Coni, re-elected last year, had a bad time and got a bad fright: “On the evening of 24 December I went to do a little intervention scheduled in day hospital to the eye and the doctors found that I had a serious heart complication. I had an atrial arrhythmia, a very common fibrillation, which is normally felt but I as sI have never heard of brachycardia. They told me that for a few weeks I was at risk of a thrombus, of a stroke, I realized it when at the end they gave me a burst electrocardiogram. They had prescribed some medications, I returned after a few days of rest in Sabaudia and the diagnosis Has been confirmed”.

Giovanni Malagò, how is the President of Coni now

Having overcome the fright, now, fortunately Malagò is out of danger and is fine, he is just trying, as he explained, to understand what the causes were. “The problem now is to understand why: at 75% it is stress overload, at 24% it could be a coronary heart disease, at 1% it could be vaccine myocarditis but it has already been excluded from the tests. So I was right to get the third dose of the vaccine. I couldn’t help but tell you this story because you are my family ”.

Giovanni Malagò, the President of Coni talks about the Beijing Games

Closed the personal parenthesis could not miss a comment and some considerations on Beijing 2022. The Winter Olympic Games are in fact almost upon us and after the results of this summer expectations are high. Malagò, however, explained how anything can happen in every race and it is difficult to make predictions.

“The goal is do better than PyeongChang, both in number and in quality. On the number I feel calm, on the gold it is not predictable because we are talking about races that are won or lost on cents. But we are certainly aware that, after Tokyo 2020, the Italians they expect to keep dreaming. What matters is that the Olympics will be there, a film similar to the one seen in Tokyo 2020. Right now it is the element to underline. I don’t know how many other countries this would have gone on. The theme of the audience could be imagined, then the presence by invitation in my opinion it is of little importance “.

