Conio Prime: the service for those who want to buy bitcoins starting from 25 thousand euros

He arrives Prime minting: a personalized service to buy unlimited bitcoins even via WhatsApp. Conio Prime is aimed at those who want to carry out transactions starting from 25 thousand euros.

The new service Prime minting provides, after an upstream verification of the risk / return profile of the applicant, the signing of an ad hoc contract. At this point the customer can place the order through Whatsapp. The Conio operator responds to the customer’s input with a price offer (current quotation and commissions). If accepted by the buyer, it remains locked for 24 hours and is the binding price for the purchase.

The customer then has the next 24 hours to make the transfer: it is therefore not necessary to immobilize capital.

Just as quickly, and via WhatsApp with a methodology similar to that described for the purchase, it is also possible to proceed with the sale.

«We are inaugurating dedicated support to facilitate the purchase of high volumes of bitcoin. We do it with the style that has always characterized Conio: easy, immediate and safe operation and interaction on an Italian platform and compliant with the rules. The inclusion of this type of service in our proposal is an important indicator to understand the rapid evolution of the market and the broadening of the public that is approaching bitcoin – he declares Christian Miccoli, co-founder and CEO of Conio. The choice of a minimum denomination of 25 thousand euros for operations in Conio Prime allows us to offer a premium service to a wider range of customers than market standards ».