Conmebol accepts that Mexico is missed in its competitions

Since 2016, Mexican soccer stopped participating in Conmebol competitions such as the Libertadores Cup and the America Cuptournaments in which the Aztecs came to shine and compete at the highest level of the powers of the southern cone.

Six years after the absence of Mexico in the South American tournaments, Alexander Dominguezpresident of the Conmebolconfessed that the Mexican teams and the Mexican team are missed in these competitions.

“Mexico is such a soccer country as are the teams South Americaand after many of having played in Libertadores CupSouth American and the America Cup suddenly not having Mexico, the rivalry is missed because Mexico is passion,” said the president at the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar.

Dominguez He pointed out that the Mexican teams keep the door open for when they want to return to the competitions, and he threw the ball to Concacaf to let participate Mexico in their tournaments.

“You have to ask that. Concacaf, Mexico and United States. There are always open doors those who left were not uswe have never closed the door”.

On Libertadores Cup, Blue Cross, Chivas and tigers came to play the Final, Pachuca won one South American Cup in 2006, while América and Pumas played the Final of that tournament, while the National Team played two Finals of the Copa América.