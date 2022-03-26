Conmebol Qualifiers: Messi opens the doors to retirement with Argentina after the 2022 Qatar World Cup

ANDthe captain Lionel Messi questioned his continuity in the Argentina team after the World Cup in Qatar.

“After the World Cup I’m going to have to rethink a lot of things, whether it goes well or badly,” said the star when asked if the 3-0 win against Venezuela on Friday for the penultimate round of the South American tie could have been his last official match with the albiceleste jersey in his country.

Argentina, already qualified, will close the away tie against Ecuador. It is unlikely that he will play again at home before the World Cup since the plan is to play friendlies in Europe.

Messi will arrive in Qatar, his fifth World Cup, at the age of 35. In the final stretch of his career, the Flea slipped that his cycle in the national team could end this year.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know. I think about what’s coming, that it’s close, that it’s Ecuador, the preparation matches in June and September,” said the Paris Saint Germain star, who scored one of the goals in the win over Venezuela. “Hopefully it will work out in the best way. But surely after the World Cup a lot of things will change.”