“Connect youth with the joy of life”

In July 2019, an innovative project was launched by the Red Cross Youth and the Aragonese Association of Yoga and Transpersonal Yogatherapy at the Lozano Blessa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza, which proposed Offer yoga as an additional activity for hospitalized children In the short-stay unit of child and adolescent psychiatry. An action which, except for the brackets due to the coronavirus pandemic, has since been continued in the summer, although at a slower pace during these months.

Twelve volunteers of the Sangh come two days a week to the health center for offering these sessions. The clinic’s psychotherapist Javier Rada admits that these classes are “especially appreciated by users and professionals” because “it helps them learn new forms of mental relaxation that reduce their stress and anxiety.” Among the benefits, she pointed out that yoga “teaches them to breathe consciously, helps them control their emotions, increases their concentration and makes it easier for them to connect with the inner body, creating greater balance.” Which is very useful for all of them.” , especially in cases of eating disordersWhich has increased a lot since the pandemic”.

The Aragonese Association of Yoga and Transpersonal Yogatherapy was born in Zaragoza in 2007 within the training school of Yoga and Yogatherapy teachers directed by Pilar Iñigo. The association is made up of students of this school who willingly want to cooperate in developing projects What does yoga propose for groups who, due to circumstances, have difficulty accessing the practice“, admits Inigo. In fact, in these 16 years various projects have been developed, aimed at people with neurological pathology and multiple sclerosis, prisoners of penitentiary centers, schools and institutions, and also with women in the state of Odisha in India Threat of social exclusion.

Regarding the sessions in the clinic, Pilar Iñigo explains that the “classic yoga” proposed must be adapted to the target group: “We work on breathing, body awareness, mental concentration…”, Classes are held in the dining room of the psychiatric unit itself. “The assessment is very positive, because they are young people who suffer most from their mind, with negative thoughts, with very low self-esteem, with serious deformities… It is their strength and their awareness of the values ​​that Yoga transmits allows them to connect with the joy of life, which is sometimes hard for them to see”.

“Yoga,” he says, “is interdisciplinaryAffects physical, cognitive, behavioral, emotional, and perceptual areas, and can be used as a complementary therapy for patients with eating disorders, making a significant contribution.

Volunteers from the Aragonese Association of Yoga and Transpersonal Yogatherapy have also participated in the Zuera Penitentiary Center since 2007. Give sessions to the inmates once a week. On average 24 people participate. He also collaborates with the Aragonese Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (FEDEMA) one day a week.