connected at maximum speed, who can ask

The 2022 internet bonus is a tool to boost internet connection in Italy. This very important bonus has finally arrived in the Official Gazette.

In fact, the decree of the ministry relating to this bonus which improves the connection of Italians was published in the Official Gazette.

Unfortunately, our country is suffering from a rather poor level of internet connection compared to other European competitors and this can be a major limitation that both families and businesses discount daily. Smart Working and distance learning have emphasized how the connection of Italians is definitely not optimal and the problems then affect everyone from school to business.

On the internet at maximum speed

The 2022 internet bonus arrives on February 9, 2022 with the publication and it has an important value. It can be dispensed a maximum value of € 2500. But be careful though because a band mechanism is provided. In fact, the value of the voucher starts at 300 euros and reaches the maximum based on the connection speed purchased. Therefore, the higher the quality of the internet subscription, the higher the bonus will be. But who are the beneficiaries of this figure of all respect? The first phase of this bonus relating to last year was focused on Italian families.

How to ask for it and how to benefit from it

This second phase, on the other hand, guarantees a voucher of up to € 2500 to businesses. In fact, it is the companies that will receive this benefit to subscribe to higher quality internet connections. In particular, the bonus ranges from 300 to € 2500 and is paid to anyone who increases the speed of his company’s connection. Basically, the bonus is proportional to the speed increase you get for your company. To give an example, the class C voucher is worth € 2000 and is paid out for the stipulation of a contract of at least 24 months up to a maximum of 36 months and that gets the company a connection with a maximum speed of one Gigabit per second.

The amount allocated for the internet bonus is 609 million euros so it will be important for companies to hurry up because obviously the order of arrival of the applications will be valid. When the concrete possibility of applying will start, companies will have to propose them within 24 months. But when can applications be presented? The ministry will shortly announce how to apply for the bonus online.