Connected home, the Matter revolution arrives. What it is and how it works

Matter, Matter and more Matter. Those who have followed the press conferences of CES 2022, in virtual form, will have found themselves several times in front of the screen with that logo that starting from the second half of 2022 we will also find on the packaging of many products and many accessories.

Matter is the solution to one of the biggest problems of recent years, that is the compatibility between connected products within a home.

Those who have tried over the years to make their home “smart” have certainly found themselves faced with products that do not speak to each other, with different standards and complex situations. Probably he thought that perhaps it was better to “postpone” the issue to a later date. The connected home must help, it must not become a cumbersome problem: today in many cases it is more of a problem.

The choices made by the manufacturing companies in recent years do not help: each company has tried to grow its system, and if on the one hand there are companies that have had to make very specific choices, too many standards cannot be supported, on the other hand there are those who have deliberately created a closed system because what already existed was not considered to have been done well enough.

The typical case is that of Apple with HomeKit, which wanted to make a proprietary system precisely because what the market was offering at the time did not guarantee either the security or the ease of use and configuration that Apple requires from its products. Although it is easy to make irony that Apple is the one who “does his standards to get rich”, It must be said that Apple is inside that of Matter, the opensource standard, and has brought several HomeKit solutions to Matter such as easy configuration via QRCode. All the security “layer” and the local interconnection that is the basis of HomeKit have merged into Matter, a sign that HomeKit, compatibility aside, has nevertheless been studied very well.

The companies that worked on Matter

Matter is a universal language, an open solution supported by all major hardware and software manufacturers that solves compatibility and configuration problems while improving security.

The annoying compatibility list between products disappears as Matter ensures that all products speak the same language, and perhaps all the “Works with Alexa”, “Works With Google Assistant” etc logos that now appear on product boxes in stores will also disappear . There will be only the Matter logo.

Matter is not a protocol, but a software layer

Matter, it should be clarified immediately, is an Application Layer that relies on the IP protocol and only defines the language in which the products speak to each other, not the connection standard. Matter has been embraced by nearly every major manufacturer who will implement it in addition to their systems.

Matter is based for example on local communication between devices: Amazon, Google, Samsung and Apple will be able to continue to use their proprietary systems to control Matter products, they will also be able to provide cloud based solutions for remote home control. Anything other than dialogue, security and configuration is beyond what Matter’s role is.

The advantage of having products that understand the same language (they can speak more than one) is manifold: inside a home, no one will be forced to buy only accessories of specific brands, and above all they will not marry a single system: a person with the iPhone will be able to control through HomeKit the same products that another person in the family will want to control with Android, and everything will also be controllable from the Alexa smart speaker.

What products will be compatible with Matter

Matter as we said is an application layer, let’s call it a program. This program is opensource, and at the moment it has been developed to support the basic products of a smart home: lights, switches, dimmers, sensors, bridges, access points and even televisions.

Soon, appliances, columns for electric cars, batteries for domestic storage and many other product categories will also be added to the list.

The need to go step by step is linked to the need to standardize what are the controllable functions, also leaving manufacturers some freedom on the unique features without breaking the basic compatibility. If light bulbs and switches, even from different manufacturers, have few functions in their banality, on, off, intensity, color temperature and little else, a complex product like a household appliance it might have hundreds of features, and many of them might even be specific to that product. Matter will have to take all of this into account.

Most of the products announced this year by major manufacturers will already be compatible with Matter.

What products will be upgradeable to Matter

More than the new products, what interests everyone most is to understand what happens with the products that already exist on the market, if they will work for example with Matter.

Matter is software, and theoretically it can be loaded onto any product that has a powerful enough processor and enough memory. However, we are faced with a fairly light software, and most of the products for the connected home of the last few years could run Matter without any problem, as long as there is the will of the manufacturer. We are faced with a simple software update of something that is open to the public.

Matter, however, was born with the name of CHIP, Connected Home Over IP: to work it relies on the IP protocol. This means that Matter needs a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection to work, even if it also includes bluetooth LE which is used only for the configuration and pairing phase.

Some might point out that Wi-Fi is not the most suitable connectivity solution for a home network, and if in some respects it is true for others it is also the only possible solution: think for example of security cameras, or those systems where in any case the passage of a video or audio stream is required. In this case, Wi-Fi is the only “wireless” solution.

However, the home also relies on light bulbs, switches, sockets, dimmers, and in all these cases, Wi-Fi is not always recommended due to its structure “device – access point”, For latency and consumption, even 1 watt per module. That’s why in addition to Wi-Fi Matter also supports Thread, an IP based communication protocol that uses the same frequencies as Zigbee but was created to create low consumption IP wireless networks with mesh technology, therefore capable of extending the signal and talking to each other like a dense interconnected mesh.

Thread is the real “star” of the system, because Matter alone does not solve at all the communication problems understood as latency, traffic and consumption: Matter limits itself to making two products talk to each other, but if there is traffic on a wireless band, Matter can do nothing.

The ideal connected home is therefore one where large devices are connected via ethernet, audio and video devices via wi-fi or ethernet and modules for lights, sensors, switches via Thread. A house that is not yet “feasible” due to a lack of components.

Thread is currently supported only by a very small number of products: a dedicated radio module is needed, and if a device does not have one, it cannot be updated.

The various products under the Sonoff and Shelly brands, for example, they may be upgraded to Matter but they may not be upgraded to Thread: in the future new modules will come out with the new compatible SoCs, and several manufacturers are already working on them.

Thread is already present on Amazon’s eero products, on HomePod Mini, on Google Home and on various Eve and Memo products. Eve has posted a video where it shows how Thread is much more efficient, in terms of latency, than current solutions.

Zigbee and Z-Wave: what happens?

Zigbee and Z-Wave today are perhaps the two most reliable solutions for a home system that uses a wireless connection. Zigbee itself, which creates a mesh network and consumes very little, was created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), aka the Zigbee Alliance.

However, both solutions are not made to be natively supported by Matter: they will continue to exist, but the Zigbee and Z-Wave products they cannot be integrated directly into a Matter system without a bridge that will act as an interpreter. Philips, which uses a Zigbee hub with Hue lights, has already announced that their Hub will be upgraded to support Matter. Samsung is likely to do the same thing with Smarthings hubs.

The middle ground: the past, the present and the future

Today the smarthome market is confused. If it weren’t, there would be no need for yet another standard that wants to unify standards. Fortunately the way Matter is done should make things easier, without breaking what is current compatibility.

Those who already have a functioning network at home therefore need not worry: that Matter arrives or that it does not arrive, as an update, it should change little. The efficiency, consumption and reactivity of its system are linked to the choice of the communication protocol and components and not to the application layer.

Those who intend to build a home network today can make several choices. It can build and design a network based on Wi-Fi wireless solutions such as Shelly’s, which could be upgraded to Matter but which cannot be upgraded to Thread due to physical limits. No mesh network, no low power consumption and the limits of Wi-Fi.

At the same time, those who choose Z-Wave or Zigbee will find themselves in a more stable and more experienced condition, but will always be dependent on hubs, because their products can never be integrated into a Matter / Thread solution without an interpreter, read bridge, out of the way.

Those who are thinking of making their home smart in the coming months will do better to wait: all the manufacturers of easy-to-install modules, such as the Shellys, the Sonoffs but also the Vimar, the Tuya or the Fibaro, will sooner or later present their solutions. also based on Thread. The first compatible SoCs hit the market in late 2021, and it’s only a matter of months. All connected products of the next few years will be Matter, and slowly the current solutions will disappear and will no longer be maintained.

Matter and Thread have all the credentials to become the only real basis on which to finally build an effective, economical and multi-platform “smart” home.