Connie Nielsen will be the Danish writer Karen Blixen in a TV series

Entitled The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen, the drama will tell the most important period in the life of the author of the famous novel My Africa.

The actress de Gladiator And Wonder Woman Connie Nielsen will be the protagonist of the new series The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen dedicated to the Danish writer Karen Blixen, best remembered for her masterpiece My Africa. Nielsen will play the educated author at a particular moment in her life, in the 1930s. The project, one miniseries in six episodes which is already in post-production, will land on the Scandinavian streaming video service Viaplay and is produced – among others – by the production company of Lars von Trier Zentropa.

The plot of The Dreamer

At the cinema Karen Blixen had the face of Meryl Streep in the Oscar-winning film My Africa, based on the autobiographical book of the same name in which the writer recounted the period she spent in East Africa. The Dreamer is set in the 1930s, then after Blixen’s return to Denmark and after her divorce that had made her sick, broke and with her dreams in ruins. Based on an idea by Nielsen e Karoline Leth, created by Dunja Gry Jensen (Norskov) and directed by Jeanette Nordahl (Wildland), the series traces the story of the writer from the darkest moments to success. It was shot both in Denmark and abroad and will arrive in streaming in 2022.

Connie Nielsen’s statements

“Karen Blixen has been a role model for me since I was a child: an adventurer, artist, traveler and thinker,” Nielsen said in a statement. “But I didn’t know the whole story of this 46-year-old woman who, in the midst of her life’s deepest crisis, found her talent through a painful, challenging and even exhilarating process. I believe it is important for women of all ages and backgrounds to know her story which is truly inspirational. And to bring this incredible person to the screen, I’ll put my body and soul into it. “