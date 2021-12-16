Conor McGregor gains 12 kg of muscle in 6 months to become world champion- Corriere.it

The athlete is being followed by Irish nutritionist Tristin Kennedy, who advised him on the 6 meal a day diet

When we say having a goal in life and trying to reach it at all costs. One example is the former champion of mixed martial arts Conor McGregor, who on Twitter announced – and so did his personal trainer, Alejandro Celdran – that he had 190 pounds of granite. A sculpted physique, just over 86 pounds of muscle per the most famous fighter in the world. We left him to the defeat against Dustin Poirier last July, when The Notorious broke his ankle and raised the white flag. Tibia and fibula gone and a delicate surgery that lasted three hours. But workout after workout, McGregor increased his weight and muscle mass to 190 pounds. And to think that in the past he had modulated his diet and physical preparation to fall into both the lightweight (155 pounds) and the welterweight (170 pounds) categories. Now many believe he will return to the octagon in 2022.

Attentive to nutrition, McGregor is being followed by Irish nutritionist Tristin Kennedy, a masters at Dublin University in food, nutrition and health. Now in six months, McGregor physically reborn, making a definite path impossible for most people to reach. How would he do it? According to Celdran the transformation of the Irish fighter due to a lot of training for hypertrophy, free weights, and six meals a day carefully tailored to your body. Additionally, experts argue most gym-goers – those looking to gain mass – should expect modest results. Instead, McGregor did something miraculous. As mentioned, Conor has six meals a day in his program: the three main ones (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and three snacks (mid-morning, afternoon and evening). From oats with eggs and green leafy vegetables sautéed for breakfast, through to a lunch of chicken or fish with rice and asparagus, to a dinner of Irish lamb stew with potatoes.

